Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees

2024-02-22 | 07:07
Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees
Debate Arises Over Financial Incentives for Lebanese Public Sector Employees

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
 
Will all public sector employees receive financial incentives?
 
The answer is no.
 
These incentives, allocated to some employees of the general administration to the exclusion of others, have ceased following a discussion between Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil.
 
This issue will be discussed outside the agenda in a Cabinet session on Friday.
 
It is worth noting that these incentives are not from the World Bank, as rumored, but rather a loan from the state treasury.
 
Government sources confirmed to LBCI that the suspension of incentives came after dissatisfaction from other administrations, prompting employees in all departments and agencies of finance to declare a general strike.

