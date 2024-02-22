Eyes on Paris negotiations: Push for progress in the prisoner exchange deal

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-22 | 10:13
High views
Eyes on Paris negotiations: Push for progress in the prisoner exchange deal
Eyes on Paris negotiations: Push for progress in the prisoner exchange deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
All eyes are on Paris as a new round of negotiations regarding the Hamas prisoner deal is set to take place on Saturday — the session races against time to reach an agreement before the start of Ramadan.

Israel will participate in the talks amid signs of potential progress. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed his decision to boycott the negotiations due to several factors:

-       Concerns about the outbreak of a third 'Intifada' in the West Bank, especially after the resurgence of militant activities.

-       The army's need for a truce and rest, as military units face pressure and fatigue, both physically and mentally.

-       Most importantly, the growing danger to the lives of prisoners in Gaza, following reports confirming the failure of rescue efforts through military operations.

Simultaneously, American pressure has played a significant role. Washington recognizes that progress towards a larger regional agreement would be challenging without a prisoner exchange deal. 

Additionally, any invasion into Rafah would eliminate any possibility of a future deal's success.

In Paris, discussions will focus on the number of prisoners exchanged by both sides and determining a ceasefire period. Israeli sources indicate that recent negotiations in Cairo touched upon a truce lasting several weeks, during which the deployment of Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip would be adjusted.

While Hamas displayed flexibility in Cairo, Israeli officials note considerable differences between the movement and Israel, particularly regarding the allocation of humanitarian aid and halting the Rafah operation.

Meanwhile, the northern front remains on the agenda, with concerns about the repercussions of the deal's failure on the Lebanese border. 

However, Washington rejects the possibility of escalating confrontations into a full-scale war, as it would hinder any major regional agreement.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Paris

Negotiations

Progress

Prisoner

Exchange

Deal

