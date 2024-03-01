News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Humanitarian crisis: Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-01 | 12:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Humanitarian crisis: Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After five months of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the situation in the territory has reached a critical point.
According to the United Nations, nearly a quarter of Gaza's population is now on the brink of famine, with humanitarian aid entering the region dropping by 50% in February compared to the previous month.
To alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents, Jordan, along with other Arab and foreign countries, resorted to conducting airlift operations to deliver aid to Gaza. These aid packages include essential relief supplies and food items.
Will these airborne deliveries adequately meet the needs of Gaza's population?
While aid deliveries have primarily focused on the southern regions of Gaza, where many Palestinians have sought refuge due to the destruction and Israeli siege, recent operations have targeted the northern areas, which have also been severely affected by the crisis.
How are these operations conducted, especially amid reports of potential US involvement in future aid drops?
Critics have raised concerns about the indiscriminate method of these aid deliveries, with reports suggesting that much of the aid ends up in the sea and fails to reach those most in need.
Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?
Several countries have opted for airlift operations due to Israeli obstacles to land-based aid deliveries, using this as leverage against Hamas. Israel also favors this method as it ensures that aid deliveries do not contain weapons intended for Hamas, further complicating the situation in the region.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Humanitarian
Crisis
Airlift
Aid
Gaza
Israel
Next
International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-27
Jordanian King urges doubling of Gaza aid to prevent humanitarian crisis worsening
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-29
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-29
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
0
World News
2023-09-05
UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa
World News
2023-09-05
UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa
0
Middle East News
06:16
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
Middle East News
06:16
EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA
0
Middle East News
2024-02-29
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
Middle East News
2024-02-29
Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:11
UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
Lebanon News
08:10
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
4
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
Press Highlights
00:57
Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations
5
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
Lebanon News
05:48
Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh
6
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:57
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
Press Highlights
00:23
Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15
Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More