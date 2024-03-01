Humanitarian crisis: Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



After five months of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the situation in the territory has reached a critical point.



According to the United Nations, nearly a quarter of Gaza's population is now on the brink of famine, with humanitarian aid entering the region dropping by 50% in February compared to the previous month.



To alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents, Jordan, along with other Arab and foreign countries, resorted to conducting airlift operations to deliver aid to Gaza. These aid packages include essential relief supplies and food items.



Will these airborne deliveries adequately meet the needs of Gaza's population?



While aid deliveries have primarily focused on the southern regions of Gaza, where many Palestinians have sought refuge due to the destruction and Israeli siege, recent operations have targeted the northern areas, which have also been severely affected by the crisis.



How are these operations conducted, especially amid reports of potential US involvement in future aid drops?



Critics have raised concerns about the indiscriminate method of these aid deliveries, with reports suggesting that much of the aid ends up in the sea and fails to reach those most in need.



Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?



Several countries have opted for airlift operations due to Israeli obstacles to land-based aid deliveries, using this as leverage against Hamas. Israel also favors this method as it ensures that aid deliveries do not contain weapons intended for Hamas, further complicating the situation in the region.