Israel rescuers say eight dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes

Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 04:29
High views
2min
Israel rescuers say eight dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes

Waves of overnight Iranian strikes on Israel killed at least eight people, including children, according to emergency services, after air raid sirens sent millions across the country scrambling into shelters.

In the central region, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and around 100 others wounded in a rocket strike, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).

In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.

The Israel Police confirmed in a post on X that a strike along the central coast in Tel Aviv district killed several people and wounded dozens more.

After an earlier strike destroyed a three-story building in Israel's Western Galilee region late Saturday, MDA said three women were killed.

"Two women were rescued without signs of life, and their deaths were pronounced at the scene," the emergency service said in a statement.

A third woman died at the hospital, it said.

Emergency services said an Iranian missile hit a home in the Haifa region on Saturday, killing a woman in her 20s and wounding 14 others.

An MDA spokesman told Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 that around 200 people were wounded in overnight missile strikes fired by Iran.

On Saturday night, Israel said it was simultaneously working to intercept a barrage of missiles fired from Iran while also carrying out strikes on Tehran.

AFP

Iran rejects any nuclear deal that would compromise 'rights'
Israeli Defense Minister says Tehran is 'burning'
