News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel rescuers say eight dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes
Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel rescuers say eight dead, over 130 wounded after Iran strikes
Waves of overnight Iranian strikes on Israel killed at least eight people, including children, according to emergency services, after air raid sirens sent millions across the country scrambling into shelters.
In the central region, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed and around 100 others wounded in a rocket strike, according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA).
In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.
The Israel Police confirmed in a post on X that a strike along the central coast in Tel Aviv district killed several people and wounded dozens more.
After an earlier strike destroyed a three-story building in Israel's Western Galilee region late Saturday, MDA said three women were killed.
"Two women were rescued without signs of life, and their deaths were pronounced at the scene," the emergency service said in a statement.
A third woman died at the hospital, it said.
Emergency services said an Iranian missile hit a home in the Haifa region on Saturday, killing a woman in her 20s and wounding 14 others.
An MDA spokesman told Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 that around 200 people were wounded in overnight missile strikes fired by Iran.
On Saturday night, Israel said it was simultaneously working to intercept a barrage of missiles fired from Iran while also carrying out strikes on Tehran.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Rescuers
Iran
Strikes
Next
Iran rejects any nuclear deal that would compromise 'rights'
Israeli Defense Minister says Tehran is 'burning'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-26
Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-26
Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Yemen's Houthis say Iran has right to self-defense, nuclear program after Israel strikes
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Yemen's Houthis say Iran has right to self-defense, nuclear program after Israel strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-23
Gaza rescuers say bodies recovered as Israel strikes kill 17
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:44
Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict
World News
10:44
Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict
0
Middle East News
09:30
Iran urges Iraq to block Israel's use of airspace, territory in attacks
Middle East News
09:30
Iran urges Iraq to block Israel's use of airspace, territory in attacks
0
Middle East News
09:27
Tehran police headquarters hit in Israeli attack: Iran media
Middle East News
09:27
Tehran police headquarters hit in Israeli attack: Iran media
0
Middle East News
09:20
Israel orders citizens to head to shelters after Iran's missile launches
Middle East News
09:20
Israel orders citizens to head to shelters after Iran's missile launches
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-10
Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-10
Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10
International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10
International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
3
Middle East News
11:28
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
Middle East News
11:28
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
4
Middle East News
16:56
Israeli media: Strike in Yemen targeted Houthi Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Ghamari
Middle East News
16:56
Israeli media: Strike in Yemen targeted Houthi Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Ghamari
5
Middle East News
17:34
Israeli Defense Minister says Tehran is 'burning'
Middle East News
17:34
Israeli Defense Minister says Tehran is 'burning'
6
Lebanon News
04:47
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
Lebanon News
04:47
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
7
Lebanon News
14:09
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15
Lebanon News
14:09
MEA cancels Iraq flights for Sunday, June 15
8
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More