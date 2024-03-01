Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-01 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In light of Israel's air force superiority, Hezbollah had to develop an alternative weapon, and thus emerged what became known as the "drone war." 

In this war, two prominent challenges stood out: the precision assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in an apartment deep in the suburb and, in return, Hezbollah's breach of the Meron base bypassing the Iron Dome system.

For Israel, facing Hamas' drones in the south and Hezbollah's drones in the north necessitated a technological response. As it flies toward its target, each drone uses a GPS system to determine its location.

However, in a bid to disrupt Hamas' signals for its drones internally and to hinder Hezbollah's drone signals from the north, Israel has jammed the GPS system in its airspace. Concurrently, Israel has developed its technology, known as GPS Dome 2, to guide its drones.

On the military front, Israel's focus also turns toward Hezbollah. Israel is wary of Hezbollah's aerial capabilities, possessing 2,000 combat, surveillance, and suicide drones used by the party for the first time, according to Israeli reports.

While Hezbollah manufactures some of these drones in Lebanon, the majority are Iranian-made, capable of replacing warplanes, according to Israeli website Alma. 

Despite their small size, their advantage lies in their ability to carry 20 kilograms of explosives and reach speeds of up to 20 kilometers per hour.

What is most concerning for Israel is Hezbollah's ability to launch dozens of drones simultaneously due to their small size and low cost, allowing the party to produce large quantities, according to Tal Amber, an Israeli expert at the American Institute "Fisher." 

At that point, it would be difficult for Israeli defense systems to counter this attack, especially given the challenge of detecting these drones.

In response to this situation, Israel began developing new defensive systems last month, testing the "Spider" system capable of dealing with drones, ballistic missiles, and precision-guided munitions.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hezbollah

Drone

Warfare

Challenge

Israel

LBCI Next
International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10

Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Humanitarian crisis: Why have most countries opted to deliver airlifted aid?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

International Day of the Wheelchair: Highlighting mobility challenges and accessibility issues in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-29

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel

LBCI
World News
2023-09-05

UAE announces $4.5 billion investments in clean energy in Africa

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

EU to delay part of 82 million euro payment to UNRWA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-29

Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Ramim barracks and hits Baghdadi site

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Under fire: Lebanon's struggle amidst Israeli provocations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:57

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Securing Lebanon's borders: Mawlawi's stance on the protection of towers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15

Lebanese Foreign Ministry urges 'international probe' into Gaza violence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More