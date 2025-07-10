UN brings fuel into Gaza for first time in 130 days

The United Nations managed to bring 75,000 liters of fuel into Gaza, the first in 130 days, the secretary-general's spokesman said Thursday, noting it was still far from enough to alleviate shortages in the war-torn territory.



"We and our humanitarian partners need hundreds of thousands of liters of fuel each day to keep essential life-saving and life-sustaining operations going, meaning that the amount entered yesterday isn't sufficient to cover even one day of energy requirement," said Stephane Dujarric, warning that crucial services will shut down if more fuel does not enter Gaza immediately.



AFP