Deadly Codes and a Factory of Mass Assassinations: The 'Gospel' System Unveiled

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-02 | 12:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deadly Codes and a Factory of Mass Assassinations: The &#39;Gospel&#39; System Unveiled
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Deadly Codes and a Factory of Mass Assassinations: The 'Gospel' System Unveiled

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
Deadly codes and a factory for mass assassinations: This is how a former Israeli intelligence officer spoke about the "Gospel" system used by Israel in its war on the Gaza Strip. 
So what is this system?
 
In an extensive investigation, +972 Magazine revealed at the end of 2023 a system built on artificial intelligence that can choose its targets automatically and at a higher rate than was previously possible.
 
According to the magazine, the Gospel system allows the Israeli army to carry out raids on residential homes where members of Hamas reside, even if they are low-ranking members. But if this system can accurately choose its targets, how did thousands of civilians fall in the strip?
 
The answer to this question is provided by an Israeli source to the magazine in clear terms: "Nothing happens by chance. When a 3-year-old girl is killed in a house in Gaza, it's because a member of the army decided that killing her wasn't a big deal and that it was a price worth paying for another goal." The source concluded: "We know exactly the extent of the collateral damage in each house."
 
The Gospel system, with its ability to identify targets, collect information, and estimate the extent of destruction and human losses before targeting, does not make targeting decisions automatically.
 
Every time civilians were killed during the use of this system, Israel was aware of it in advance, but it decided that killing more than 30,000 civilians up to the date of this report was an acceptable collateral damage to achieve its war goals.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Military

LBCI Next
Rafah: Forgotten Crises Amidst Environmental and Humanitarian Perils
Hezbollah's drone warfare: A challenge for Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-01

Hezbollah downs Israeli military drone over Wadi Al-Aaziyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Al-Qassam Brigades strike Israeli military targets from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

US military service member dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Russian Mediation in Palestinian Reconciliation: Progress and Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Mediation Efforts in the Russo-Ukrainian War: Who Will Bring Peace to Ukraine?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Israeli Army prepared plan for wide war with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Cabinet Grapples with Escalating Tensions Amid Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More