Deadly Codes and a Factory of Mass Assassinations: The 'Gospel' System Unveiled

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Deadly codes and a factory for mass assassinations: This is how a former Israeli intelligence officer spoke about the "Gospel" system used by Israel in its war on the Gaza Strip.

So what is this system?

In an extensive investigation, +972 Magazine revealed at the end of 2023 a system built on artificial intelligence that can choose its targets automatically and at a higher rate than was previously possible.

According to the magazine, the Gospel system allows the Israeli army to carry out raids on residential homes where members of Hamas reside, even if they are low-ranking members. But if this system can accurately choose its targets, how did thousands of civilians fall in the strip?

The answer to this question is provided by an Israeli source to the magazine in clear terms: "Nothing happens by chance. When a 3-year-old girl is killed in a house in Gaza, it's because a member of the army decided that killing her wasn't a big deal and that it was a price worth paying for another goal." The source concluded: "We know exactly the extent of the collateral damage in each house."

The Gospel system, with its ability to identify targets, collect information, and estimate the extent of destruction and human losses before targeting, does not make targeting decisions automatically.

Every time civilians were killed during the use of this system, Israel was aware of it in advance, but it decided that killing more than 30,000 civilians up to the date of this report was an acceptable collateral damage to achieve its war goals.