Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media

Saudi authorities have released a well-known Iranian religious figure they detained ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage to the Muslim holy places, Iranian media reported on Thursday.



"Gholamreza Ghasemian has been released and is on his way to Iran after follow-up by Iranian officials," the ISNA news agency reported.



Iran said Wednesday it had held consular meetings with the cleric since his arrest on Monday after a video circulated online showing him criticizing the Saudi government.



AFP