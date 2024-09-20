Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



At 10 PM local time tonight, the U.N. Security Council will convene for an emergency session at Lebanon's request to discuss the recent attacks that targeted Hezbollah members.



Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, is expected to address the council.



However, according to Lebanese diplomatic sources, no formal resolution is anticipated, but a statement condemning Israel's actions could emerge. This would be seen as a diplomatic win for Lebanon and a setback for Israel on the international stage, potentially paving the way for future efforts to secure a ceasefire.



Lebanon has garnered significant international support, with Algeria presenting its case on behalf of the Arab group in the council, seeking broad backing from member states.



There is a possibility that a condemnation statement could be issued without objection from Washington, although the U.S. might express restraint, as might the U.K.



After consultations with Lebanon, France has reportedly promised to support the condemnation as much as possible and is attempting to convince the U.S. to accept a compromise.



Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the preparations for the session with U.S. Ambassador to Beirut, Lisa Johnson, while French President Emmanuel Macron advised Lebanese officials not to be drawn into Israel's provocations.



In a letter sent by Lebanon's permanent mission to the U.N. ahead of the meeting, the initial investigation revealed that the explosive devices were professionally rigged before entering Lebanon and were detonated through electronic signals. The blasts killed 37 people and injured nearly 3,000.



The Lebanese mission described the explosions as "unprecedented in their brutality," warning that they undermine diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing war in Gaza and southern Lebanon.