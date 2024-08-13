Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13 | 14:50
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
2min
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

Report by Edmond Sassine
 
In a shocking discovery, Lebanese army intelligence found five bodies inside a house in the town of Kfarshima, specifically in the Haret ed Dayr area.

The investigation began after local residents filed complaints about the strange and aggressive behavior of two brothers who live in the house with their elderly mother.

Neighbors had reported assaults and disturbing actions by the siblings.

Acting on a judicial warrant, army intelligence entered the house and made the discovery. The two brothers are currently missing, while their mother, who is in her nineties, remains at the residence.

Locals described the brothers' behavior as odd, with some speculating that they might have been burying bodies, including their father's, in the house.

The Lebanese army has handed over the case to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), who will continue the investigation under judicial supervision to identify the deceased and uncover the full details of this case.

Watch the LBCI news bulletin report in Arabic in the video above.


