Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-09-20 | 09:39
High views
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Israeli military launched an airstrike Friday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Aqil, also known as Tahsin, is a senior Hezbollah leader involved in the organization's military operations.

“He is part of Hezbollah's Jihad Council, the highest military body within the group. Aqil was previously a key member of the Islamic Jihad Organization, Hezbollah's militant wing responsible for significant attacks in the 1980s, including the bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in April 1983 and the U.S. Marine barracks in October 1983, which collectively resulted in over 300 deaths. Aqil was also involved in orchestrating hostage takings of Americans and Germans during the same period,” according to the U.S. Rewards for Justice Program.

“The U.S. government has targeted Aqil with sanctions for his role in Hezbollah's activities. In 2015, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated him under Executive Order 13582, and in 2019, he was listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224. The U.S. Rewards for Justice Program has been offering up to $7 million for information leading to Aqil's location or capture,” the U.S. Rewards for Justice Program said.

There has been no immediate comment from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities regarding the strike.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Airstrike

Hezbollah

Ibrahim Aqil

Beirut

Suburbs

