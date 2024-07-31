Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commissions, Major General Mohammad Khair, announced that an initial assessment tour is underway in Beirut's southern suburbs following an Israeli attack.



Khair said the assessment will evaluate damage, casualties, and wounded individuals.



He stressed the importance of coordination with relevant authorities to provide shelter for affected citizens, stating, "We will not allow any citizen to be without a home; our houses are open."



Furthermore, Khair emphasized, "We will support citizens in addressing all their needs."



He also noted that nine buildings have been damaged, with the most severely affected ones set to be demolished.