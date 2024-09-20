Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

Hezbollah has confirmed the death of senior military leader Ibrahim Aqil, also known by the alias Haj Abdul Qader, following an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut. In a statement released Friday night, the group hailed Aqil as a key figure in its resistance against Israel and vowed to continue his mission.



Aqil, a prominent figure in Hezbollah’s military wing and a member of its Jihad Council, was described as having spent his life in “jihad, work, wounds, sacrifices, dangers, challenges, achievements, and victories.” The statement, quoting a verse from the Quran, emphasized that Aqil was deserving of the “divine medal of martyrdom” and praised his dedication to the cause of liberating Jerusalem.



“Jerusalem was always in his heart, mind and soul day and night. His biggest dream was to pray in its mosque,” the statement read, referring to Aqil’s commitment to Hezbollah’s broader goal of opposing Israeli control over Jerusalem.



The militant group expressed pride in presenting Aqil as a martyr, reaffirming its commitment to his cause. “The Islamic resistance presents one of its great leaders today as a martyr on the path to Jerusalem and vows to remain loyal to his goals, hopes and path until victory, God willing,” the statement added.



Hezbollah extended condolences to its supporters and to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, thanking the group’s loyal followers for their steadfastness. Aqil’s death was framed as part of the broader struggle of Hezbollah and its allies, with the group offering prayers for his family and the families of other martyrs.



The airstrike targeting Aqil has escalated tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, as the group continues to play a significant role in regional conflicts, particularly in Lebanon and the region.



This development marks a significant blow to Hezbollah, which has seen several key figures targeted in recent months. It is unclear how the group will respond to the loss of one of its senior leaders.