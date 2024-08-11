Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Lebanon News
2024-08-11 | 04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0min
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

The Lebanese Army discovered the remains of a missile on Saturday in the forests of Miryata, Zgharta, which had fallen during an Israeli strike on Shayrat Airbase in Homs on the night of August 8. 

The missile did not explode.

Upon examination by a military expert, it was identified as a GBU-39 small-diameter glide bomb.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

Israel

Strike

Miryata

Zgharta

Shayrat Airbase

Homs

Syria

