Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-09-12 | 12:50
High views
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0min
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

A fire broke out at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday at the Bourj Hammoud landfill near Beirut River, sending black smoke drifting over the Dora, Karantina, and Jal el Dib areas.

Immediately, civil defense teams, supported by equipment from multiple centers, were dispatched to the fire site.

Additionally, firefighting efforts continue with assistance from the Beirut Fire Brigade in collaboration with the company responsible for the landfill to swiftly control the flames and address the hazards posed by burning waste.
 

Judge Bilal Halawi hears testimony from lawyer Michel Tueni as Bar Association decides on immunity
Man detained over illegal lion cub possession
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

