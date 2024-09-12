Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

A fire broke out at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday at the Bourj Hammoud landfill near Beirut River, sending black smoke drifting over the Dora, Karantina, and Jal el Dib areas.



Immediately, civil defense teams, supported by equipment from multiple centers, were dispatched to the fire site.



Additionally, firefighting efforts continue with assistance from the Beirut Fire Brigade in collaboration with the company responsible for the landfill to swiftly control the flames and address the hazards posed by burning waste.