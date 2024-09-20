News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20 | 13:34
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The enigma surrounding the pagers has now spanned across the globe, from Lebanon to Taiwan, Hungary, Bulgaria, and recently Norway.
Investigators across the globe are working to unravel the mystery, with two prominent theories emerging.
The first theory suggests that Israel intercepted the pagers after exiting the factories, with Israel allegedly compromising the supply chain by rigging the devices with explosives. The second, more alarming scenario proposes that Israel may be behind the entire deadly supply chain, controlling everything from manufacturing to distribution, using shell companies to cover its tracks.
The only confirmed detail so far is the transfer of €1.6 million from the Bulgarian company Norta Global, owned by Norwegian-Indian businessman Rinson Jose, to the Hungarian company BAC, registered under Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono. BAC then outsourced the production and sale of the pagers to the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo.
According to Reuters, the latest twist in the investigation came when Cristiana was last seen in her apartment in Budapest on Tuesday, the same day the explosions occurred. Her current whereabouts remain unknown. In a statement to the British newspaper Daily Mail, her former boyfriend described her as "secretive" about her business dealings during their relationship.
Rinson Jose, unlike Cristiana, was indeed an employee of an unrelated Norwegian company.
However, he also left Norway on Tuesday, and no one has been able to reach him since. The growing mystery seems to strengthen the second theory—that Israel may be behind the entire lethal supply chain.
Whether Cristiana, Rinson, or any other names that may emerge in the investigation were complicit or exploited involved remains unclear.
Adding to the intrigue, the American news network ABC quoted an intelligence source suggesting that Israel had been planning this operation for 15 years.
Major questions remain unanswered: Where were the pagers manufactured, and how did they end up Lebanon?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Mysterious
Pagers
Lebanon
Norway
Israel
Global
Supply Chain
Next
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:53
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti says situation 'very concerning' on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
15:53
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti says situation 'very concerning' on Lebanon-Israel border
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
0
Lebanon News
12:34
Walid Jumblatt to LBCI: The US is complicit in the Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:34
Walid Jumblatt to LBCI: The US is complicit in the Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
News Bulletin Reports
13:27
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19
US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19
US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19
Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19
Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:23
Toll of Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 9: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
11:23
Toll of Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 9: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-14
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
2024-09-14
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Wireless communication devices (pagers or beepers) used by Hezbollah members explode, causing numerous injuries: Preliminary reports
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Wireless communication devices (pagers or beepers) used by Hezbollah members explode, causing numerous injuries: Preliminary reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
15:20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:00
Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:00
Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
09:39
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:39
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
12:25
Hezbollah's Radwan force upper leadership eliminated, approximately 20 figures: Axios citing an Israeli official
Lebanon News
12:25
Hezbollah's Radwan force upper leadership eliminated, approximately 20 figures: Axios citing an Israeli official
4
Lebanon News
10:34
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 8, injures 59: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:34
Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 8, injures 59: Health Ministry
5
Lebanon News
17:13
Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
17:13
Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike
6
Lebanon News
16:57
Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
16:57
Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression
7
Lebanon News
06:58
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:58
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:45
Batteries of walkie-talkies that exploded in Lebanon were laced with PETN: Lebanese source to Reuters
Lebanon News
06:45
Batteries of walkie-talkies that exploded in Lebanon were laced with PETN: Lebanese source to Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More