Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20 | 13:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The northern regions of Israel, spanning from the Golan Heights to the Galilee, have been declared closed military zones as the Israeli army ramps up intensive land and naval drills in preparation for a potential ground offensive against Lebanon. 

Meanwhile, several northern towns have been subjected to heavy shelling, described by the Israeli military as the most intense since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood war. The town of Metula, in particular, has become a mirror of what Israeli towns may face if hostilities with Lebanon escalate further. 

"Unimaginable devastation," exclaimed the mayor of Metula, standing in total darkness after power was cut by rocket fire, which Israeli defense systems failed to intercept. The strikes left several people injured and intensified concerns over the widening scale of damage and casualties. 
 
This escalation occurred as Israeli officials convened high-level security consultations at the National Security Ministry, where they approved unprecedented offensive measures targeting Lebanon. 

Despite Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's stark threats about the consequences of establishing a security buffer zone along the border, discussions about possible military actions continued.

Among the options reportedly being considered are the establishment of a narrow buffer zone along the Lebanese border to push Hezbollah away from direct firing lines that threaten Israeli military positions and settlements. 

Additionally, plans for a ground offensive to capture territory up to the Litani River have been discussed, along with the possibility of escalating airstrikes over several days to target key Hezbollah assets, including rocket launchers, precision missile depots, and drone sites.

Military planners are also weighing the launch of a large-scale aerial operation aimed at degrading Hezbollah's capabilities. 

However, despite these discussions, some Israeli officials have expressed concerns about the army's readiness to execute such operations, particularly given the lack of U.S. approval for widening the war. 

The United States continues its diplomatic efforts to broker a peaceful resolution, even as Israel pushes forward with military plans in hopes of restoring security in the north and allowing displaced residents to return to their homes.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Ground

Warfare

Israel

Military

Drills

Threats

War

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request
US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-14

Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Israeli military threats rise as US seeks Gaza ceasefire for south Lebanon solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-16

Threats of war with Lebanon: Israel rejects US proposal amid Amos Hochstein's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-06

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:31

Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19

US interest rate cut: winners and losers in the global economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-19

Israel readies for possible Hezbollah retaliation as tensions escalate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Toll of Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs rises to 9: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Lawyer Cecile Roukoz to LBCI: Lebanese citizens must demand justice for Beirut blast victims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-14

Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Wireless communication devices (pagers or beepers) used by Hezbollah members explode, causing numerous injuries: Preliminary reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Israeli army strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Hezbollah's Radwan force upper leadership eliminated, approximately 20 figures: Axios citing an Israeli official

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs kills 8, injures 59: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Hezbollah confirms death of senior leader Ibrahim Aqil in Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

Full Transcript: Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib’s address to the UN Security Council on cyberattacks and Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Batteries of walkie-talkies that exploded in Lebanon were laced with PETN: Lebanese source to Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More