Ground warfare: Israel conducts extensive military drills as threats of war with Lebanon loom

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The northern regions of Israel, spanning from the Golan Heights to the Galilee, have been declared closed military zones as the Israeli army ramps up intensive land and naval drills in preparation for a potential ground offensive against Lebanon.



Meanwhile, several northern towns have been subjected to heavy shelling, described by the Israeli military as the most intense since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood war. The town of Metula, in particular, has become a mirror of what Israeli towns may face if hostilities with Lebanon escalate further.



"Unimaginable devastation," exclaimed the mayor of Metula, standing in total darkness after power was cut by rocket fire, which Israeli defense systems failed to intercept. The strikes left several people injured and intensified concerns over the widening scale of damage and casualties.



This escalation occurred as Israeli officials convened high-level security consultations at the National Security Ministry, where they approved unprecedented offensive measures targeting Lebanon.



Despite Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's stark threats about the consequences of establishing a security buffer zone along the border, discussions about possible military actions continued.



Among the options reportedly being considered are the establishment of a narrow buffer zone along the Lebanese border to push Hezbollah away from direct firing lines that threaten Israeli military positions and settlements.



Additionally, plans for a ground offensive to capture territory up to the Litani River have been discussed, along with the possibility of escalating airstrikes over several days to target key Hezbollah assets, including rocket launchers, precision missile depots, and drone sites.



Military planners are also weighing the launch of a large-scale aerial operation aimed at degrading Hezbollah's capabilities.



However, despite these discussions, some Israeli officials have expressed concerns about the army's readiness to execute such operations, particularly given the lack of U.S. approval for widening the war.



The United States continues its diplomatic efforts to broker a peaceful resolution, even as Israel pushes forward with military plans in hopes of restoring security in the north and allowing displaced residents to return to their homes.