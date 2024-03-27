Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

2024-03-27 | 13:41
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
2min
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details

Report by Lara el Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

This is not the first time Israel has targeted rescue teams in the south, but it is the first time that one village has bid farewell to seven paramedics in a single strike. 

The outskirts of the Habbariyeh village in the Hasbaya District has been hit by rockets since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

However, before the Israeli airstrike, the village was peaceful. But, the calm was disrupted when the airstrike hit a center belonging to the Lebanese Succour Association, which locals say is affiliated with al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, although the group denied it in a statement. 

The center was leveled, the ambulance burned, and the surrounding houses shattered, narrowly escaping disaster.

The worry and grief of the families over the loss of seven young men from the village shook Habbariyeh. 

The seven martyrs, as confirmed by al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, were indeed paramedics, and what Israel claims about targeting one of the involved in previous operations against it is untrue, the group's official in the south, Bassam Hammoud, confirmed to LBCI. 

The group continues its role and awaits the Lebanese state's response to Israel's breach of international conventions prohibiting the targeting of medical personnel and paramedics.

Other local sources confirm that those present were taking turns working inside the center and that the area did not witness any military operation.
 

