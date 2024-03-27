News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27 | 13:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
Report by Lara el Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
This is not the first time Israel has targeted rescue teams in the south, but it is the first time that one village has bid farewell to seven paramedics in a single strike.
The outskirts of the Habbariyeh village in the Hasbaya District has been hit by rockets since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood.
However, before the Israeli airstrike, the village was peaceful. But, the calm was disrupted when the airstrike hit a center belonging to the Lebanese Succour Association, which locals say is affiliated with al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, although the group denied it in a statement.
The center was leveled, the ambulance burned, and the surrounding houses shattered, narrowly escaping disaster.
The worry and grief of the families over the loss of seven young men from the village shook Habbariyeh.
The seven martyrs, as confirmed by al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, were indeed paramedics, and what Israel claims about targeting one of the involved in previous operations against it is untrue, the group's official in the south, Bassam Hammoud, confirmed to LBCI.
The group continues its role and awaits the Lebanese state's response to Israel's breach of international conventions prohibiting the targeting of medical personnel and paramedics.
Other local sources confirm that those present were taking turns working inside the center and that the area did not witness any military operation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Attack
Paramedics
Habbariyeh
Next
Chocoholics Beware: A Sweet Crisis Unfolds
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
0
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israeli Society at a Crossroads: The Haredim Military Dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israeli Society at a Crossroads: The Haredim Military Dilemma
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Chocoholics Beware: A Sweet Crisis Unfolds
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Chocoholics Beware: A Sweet Crisis Unfolds
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
US CENTCOM executes humanitarian airdrop in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
US CENTCOM executes humanitarian airdrop in northern Gaza
0
World News
2023-11-01
Israel considers Bolivia's diplomatic relations cut as 'surrender to terrorism'
World News
2023-11-01
Israel considers Bolivia's diplomatic relations cut as 'surrender to terrorism'
0
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-09
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
2
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
4
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
5
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
6
Lebanon News
14:25
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
14:25
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
7
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More