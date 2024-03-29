Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



After more than 20 years of sanctions on military exports, Iran is poised to re-enter the global arms market on a significant scale, according to Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.



The anticipated leap began after October 28, when the missile embargo on Iran was lifted. This embargo had been imposed through several United Nations Security Council resolutions between 2006 and 2010, restricting UN member states from engaging with Iran on arms deals.



Anticipating the lifting of sanctions since 2015, Iran has prepared for a robust return, developing various missiles and drones.



One of its latest developments, showcased at the Defense Industries Exhibition in Doha, is the "Gaza" missile capable of carrying 13 bombs. Powered by a turbofan engine, it can fly up to approximately 1,600 kilometers at an altitude of 35,000 feet.



According to The Wall Street Journal, the Sudanese government was among Tehran's customers at the exhibition, joining Iran's list of arms buyers led by Russia, followed by Venezuela and the Houthi group. The list also includes Iraq, Ethiopia, Tajikistan, and Bolivia.



Recent reports from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicate a 276% increase in Iran's military equipment and arms exports.



While precise figures on Iran's military exports before, during, and after sanctions are unavailable, the Iranian Deputy Defense Minister stated that the country sold $1 billion worth of arms between March 2022 and March 2023, tripling the export volume from the previous year.