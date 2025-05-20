News
Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting
Lebanon News
20-05-2025 | 14:02
Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting
As part of efforts to pursue those who opened fire during municipal and mukhtar elections, a Lebanese army unit backed by a military intelligence patrol raided the homes of wanted individuals in the town of Younine, Baalbek.
Three citizens—(M.Q.), (A.Q.), and (H.Q.)—were arrested for firing shots over election results, an incident that led to the death of a civilian.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Municipal Elections
Lebanese Army
Younine
Baalbek
