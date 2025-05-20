News
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri
Lebanon News
20-05-2025 | 05:43
0
min
Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced that nine people were wounded in the updated toll of the Israeli airstrike that targeted the town of Mansouri in South Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Health Ministry
Wounded
Mansouri
South Lebanon
Education Minister Karami condemns Israeli strike Near Mansouri school, urges protection of educational institutions
MP Elias Bou Saab, French Ambassador discuss reform laws and upcoming donor conference
Latest News
0
Lebanon News
12:06
President Aoun thanks Iraq for a $20 million aid pledge to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon’s interior ministry publishes 2025 municipal election results for Baalbek
0
World News
10:56
Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
Recommended For You
0
Lebanon News
12:06
President Aoun thanks Iraq for a $20 million aid pledge to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:51
Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon’s interior ministry publishes 2025 municipal election results for Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
09:56
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Zahle
Our visitors readings
0
World News
2025-05-16
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-14
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:29
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
1
World News
04:01
WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
4
Lebanon News
12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
5
Lebanon News
03:13
Drone strike kills one, injures three in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri
7
Lebanon News
03:47
MP Elias Bou Saab, French Ambassador discuss reform laws and upcoming donor conference
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
