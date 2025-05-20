Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections

News Bulletin Reports
20-05-2025 | 09:29
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
2min
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As polling stations opened across Beirut on Sunday to elect a new municipal council, the southern neighborhood of Shatila witnessed a violent clash between drug traffickers that left Marwan Jumaa dead. 

Security sources confirmed that Jumaa was not involved in the altercation.

The dispute broke out between Palestinians Wissam L. and his two brothers on one side, and Wasim H., his brother, and Adi A. on the other, reportedly over drug trafficking.

The Lebanese army deployed patrols and reinforced its presence around the camp, located behind Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium. 

It worked to contain the situation without taking measures that would disrupt the electoral process, which continued through the vote count.

On Monday, fighting resumed between the same parties, though no injuries were reported.

The individuals named in the incident are now wanted by security forces. It is worth noting that neither the army nor other security agencies are stationed inside any of Lebanon’s camps, including Shatila.

Such drug-related clashes are not new. They mirror previous incidents, as the camp has long been a hub for drug trafficking in Beirut.

Nearly a year ago, the army carried out a bold raid on the so-called “Shatila drug hangar,” seizing large quantities of narcotics, arresting 37 suspects, and demolishing the facility.

Though such confrontations are recurring, the latest violence comes ahead of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Lebanon, where discussions are expected to focus on the disarmament of Palestinian factions inside the country’s 11 camps.

It remains to be seen whether efforts to resolve the issue of Palestinian weapons will be fast-tracked.

