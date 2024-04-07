Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In recent days, the issue of illegal migration of Syrians through Lebanese shores to Cyprus has once again come to the forefront, raising concerns and impacting the relations between the two countries.



With over 350 migrants, mostly Syrians, arriving on the island, the situation has intensified bilateral discussions.



To address the crisis, the President of Cyprus is set to lead a ministerial delegation to Beirut on Monday.



Governmental sources indicate Lebanon's desire for enhanced relations with Cyprus, highlighting it as a neighboring and friendly state where many Lebanese reside.



Given the shared threat they face, both countries find themselves closer to agreement and cooperation than discord. Lebanon's stance was made clear in a series of meetings with Cypriot counterparts: it cannot become a large prison or act as a barrier against Syrians.



Most arrested migrants reportedly served in Syria's military with no record of security files in Syria, and their migration is primarily driven by economic factors, considering Lebanon a crossing to Europe and the West.



On the Cypriot side, there is a growing conviction that the EU's policy of refusing to repatriate Syrians due to perceived threats from the regime cannot remain unchanged. Nicosia urges the EU to designate safe areas in Syria, allowing for the return of asylum seekers rather than keeping them in neighboring countries.



This is what the President of Cyprus referred to before traveling to Lebanon when he announced that, based on his talks in Lebanon and with the President of the European Commission on Sunday, resolutions on Syrian refugees would be implemented.



He stated, "The resolutions may not be favorable, but their sole purpose is to protect the interests of Cyprus and the security of its citizens."



However, Lebanon has rejected the return of Syrians who departed for Cyprus.



He believes that cooperation with Cyprus is required to change the EU's policy and facilitate their repatriation while continuing to receive international aid in their homeland.