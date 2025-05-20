Iran reviews proposal for 5th round of nuclear talks

Iran received and is reviewing a proposal for a fifth round of nuclear talks with the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday, according to state media.



U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that a new nuclear deal with Tehran was getting very close as the latter was provided with a proposal, adding that Iranians need to "move quickly or something bad is going to happen."



Reuters