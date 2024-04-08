Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon

Report by Ali El Hajj, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Six months have passed since the confrontation in the South, marking one of Lebanon's longest-lasting periods of strife in two decades.

The war inflicted significant losses on all fronts, with border areas bearing the brunt, while its repercussions reverberated throughout the entirety of Lebanon.

However, the highest cost has been the human toll.

According to the International Information Center, the casualties include 360 martyrs, among them 266 Hezbollah members, 50 civilians, 20 paramedics, 16 members of the Amal Movement, three members of the Islamic Group, three journalists, one Lebanese army soldier, and one member affiliated with the Syrian Social Nationalist Party.

Moreover, 91,000 individuals were displaced from border areas.

Regarding material damage, the International Information Center recorded extensive devastation, with 1,700 homes completely destroyed, 1,500 homes partially damaged, and minor damage reported in 5,000 homes.

The agricultural sector suffered significant losses as well.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, approximately 10 million square meters of land were scorched by white phosphorus, with olive trees bearing the brunt of the damage.

In the livestock sector, the Ministry reported the loss of 340,000 poultry, 970 head of cattle, and damage to 91 agricultural tents.

According to the International Information Center, the South's direct economic damage over six months amounted to $370 million.

The indirect damage to Lebanon as a whole, resulting from the decline in airport traffic, the decline in the number of tourists and expatriates arriving in Lebanon, the decline in foreign investments, and many others, amounts to $6 million per day, totaling around $1.1 billion over six months.

This has resulted in an estimated overall economic cost of around $1.5 billion due to the war.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Damage

Human

Economic

Toll

Confrontation

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-31

Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-27

2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03

Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:53

Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:11

Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More