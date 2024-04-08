News
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08 | 12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
Report by Ali El Hajj, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Six months have passed since the confrontation in the South, marking one of Lebanon's longest-lasting periods of strife in two decades.
The war inflicted significant losses on all fronts, with border areas bearing the brunt, while its repercussions reverberated throughout the entirety of Lebanon.
However, the highest cost has been the human toll.
According to the International Information Center, the casualties include 360 martyrs, among them 266 Hezbollah members, 50 civilians, 20 paramedics, 16 members of the Amal Movement, three members of the Islamic Group, three journalists, one Lebanese army soldier, and one member affiliated with the Syrian Social Nationalist Party.
Moreover, 91,000 individuals were displaced from border areas.
Regarding material damage, the International Information Center recorded extensive devastation, with 1,700 homes completely destroyed, 1,500 homes partially damaged, and minor damage reported in 5,000 homes.
The agricultural sector suffered significant losses as well.
According to the Agriculture Ministry, approximately 10 million square meters of land were scorched by white phosphorus, with olive trees bearing the brunt of the damage.
In the livestock sector, the Ministry reported the loss of 340,000 poultry, 970 head of cattle, and damage to 91 agricultural tents.
According to the International Information Center, the South's direct economic damage over six months amounted to $370 million.
The indirect damage to Lebanon as a whole, resulting from the decline in airport traffic, the decline in the number of tourists and expatriates arriving in Lebanon, the decline in foreign investments, and many others, amounts to $6 million per day, totaling around $1.1 billion over six months.
This has resulted in an estimated overall economic cost of around $1.5 billion due to the war.
