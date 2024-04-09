News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's low expectations: Prisoner deal negotiations as Iranian retaliation looms
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's low expectations: Prisoner deal negotiations as Iranian retaliation looms
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid ongoing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal, Israel has lowered its expectations despite agreeing to a US proposal presented by mediators in Cairo.
The proposal entails pre-agreement on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for each Israeli hostage.
Additionally, Israel is set to receive a list of prisoners held by Hamas in advance in exchange for a guarantee regarding the return of residents to the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli optimism has waned following Hamas' announcement of fewer than 40 living prisoners.
Simultaneously, ministers in the Israeli government and members of the Likud party, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, are demanding clarification on the situation in Gaza after leaving one unit there. They seek an explanation for the concessions made to Hamas regarding the return of northern residents.
However, ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have even threatened to withdraw from the government.
Opposition voices are calling for transparency regarding the failure of the war and a shift towards a deal, even if it means releasing all Palestinian prisoners.
Netanyahu's announcement of a scheduled operation in Rafah has heightened suspicions among prisoner families and Israelis in general about his intentions. Some perceive this announcement as a tactical maneuver in negotiations to convey to Hamas that agreeing to the deal will delay the invasion of Rafah.
Security agencies are on high alert as the possibility of an Iranian response looms. Plans are underway to install a maritime Iron Dome system in the south following suspicions of a hostile aerial intrusion towards Eilat.
Similar systems will be deployed on naval vessels amid concerns of a potential attack on the port of Haifa and gas facilities.
Amid these developments, the mayor of Haifa has warned against the lack of necessary precautions and urged the head of the Home Front Command to take immediate steps to halt the entry of hazardous materials into the port of Haifa.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Expectations
Prisoner
Deal
Negotiations
Iranian
Retaliation
Next
Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-06
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-06
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Shining light on gold: Understanding the surge in gold market
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Shining light on gold: Understanding the surge in gold market
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-06
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2024-03-06
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
0
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
2
Lebanon News
06:13
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
Lebanon News
06:13
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
3
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
4
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
5
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
6
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
7
Lebanon News
05:05
LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body
Lebanon News
05:05
LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body
8
Lebanon News
07:24
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Lebanon News
07:24
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More