Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Amid ongoing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal, Israel has lowered its expectations despite agreeing to a US proposal presented by mediators in Cairo.



The proposal entails pre-agreement on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for each Israeli hostage.



Additionally, Israel is set to receive a list of prisoners held by Hamas in advance in exchange for a guarantee regarding the return of residents to the northern Gaza Strip.



Israeli optimism has waned following Hamas' announcement of fewer than 40 living prisoners.



Simultaneously, ministers in the Israeli government and members of the Likud party, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, are demanding clarification on the situation in Gaza after leaving one unit there. They seek an explanation for the concessions made to Hamas regarding the return of northern residents.



However, ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have even threatened to withdraw from the government.



Opposition voices are calling for transparency regarding the failure of the war and a shift towards a deal, even if it means releasing all Palestinian prisoners.



Netanyahu's announcement of a scheduled operation in Rafah has heightened suspicions among prisoner families and Israelis in general about his intentions. Some perceive this announcement as a tactical maneuver in negotiations to convey to Hamas that agreeing to the deal will delay the invasion of Rafah.



Security agencies are on high alert as the possibility of an Iranian response looms. Plans are underway to install a maritime Iron Dome system in the south following suspicions of a hostile aerial intrusion towards Eilat.



Similar systems will be deployed on naval vessels amid concerns of a potential attack on the port of Haifa and gas facilities.



Amid these developments, the mayor of Haifa has warned against the lack of necessary precautions and urged the head of the Home Front Command to take immediate steps to halt the entry of hazardous materials into the port of Haifa.