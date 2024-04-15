Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

For the second day following the Iranian attack on Israel, the Israeli War Cabinet continues its deliberations on how to respond to Iran amid disagreements over the timing and nature of the response and under the pressure of the US threat of non-participation.

The mini-security cabinet, which includes coalition ministers, unanimously agreed on the necessity of a response, receiving security and military support, given that failure to do so would reflect Israeli weakness.

The divergence in position between the War Cabinet and the mini-security cabinet came at a time when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reluctantly canceled the possibility of a response, following his conversation with the US president, while not hesitating to declare support for the response, through statements from officials in his office threatening that it would be painful.

This disagreement poses an obstacle to implementing any Israeli operation, as it is known that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and cabinet members Gadi Eisenkot and Benny Gantz reject a response without American coordination and the support of the international coalition.

Washington's stance and political differences alone did not constitute the sole reason for Israel's failure to make a decision to respond.

Israeli research revealed that the Israeli army, which expressed absolute support for responding to Iran, developed more than one plan for it, but requested a delay in such an operation to allow for proper planning, especially after being surprised by the magnitude of the rockets and drones launched towards Israel.

Among the plans and scenarios prepared by the army are:

-         Using drones to destroy Iranian drone factories and warehouses.

-         Launching cyber-attacks against civilian infrastructure and ports.

-         Assassinating nuclear scientists.

-         Direct missile attacks by Israeli Air Force aircraft, proportional to Iranian attacks, to target specific strategic sites.

All of this coincides with demands from security and military officials to exploit the opportunity of the Iranian attack to launch a deterrent strike that would eliminate the Iranian nuclear program, which Tel Aviv has been planning for years.

These demands have met widespread warnings due to the implications and the danger they pose, which could lead to an inevitable war.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Crisis

Israel

Explore

Response

Options

Iranian

Attack

US

Pressure

LBCI Next
Joint operation: International coalition responds to Iranian missiles targeting Israel
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-14

Biden vows G7 response, US support for Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
14:53

Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

US Secretary of State speaks with Jordanian, Saudi, Egyptian, and Turkish counterparts regarding Iranian attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-14

Houthis: Iranian attack on Israel is justified

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Joint operation: International coalition responds to Iranian missiles targeting Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14

China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-27

Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli soldiers wounded in Lebanon border mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Iran says it gave warning before attacking Israel, US denies

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More