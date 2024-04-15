Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15 | 12:30
High views
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy
3min
Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuckerian

Did Iran inform the United States in advance of its strike on Israel or not? This is the debate being discussed by the Reuters agency. 

The agency cited US officials saying that Iran did not convey any information in this regard, meaning they intended to "cause significant damage."

The US denied the matter through Reuters, and at the same time, Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan confirmed that they had been informed about the strike. This was also announced by the Iranian Foreign Minister.

To settle the debate, the current question is: Who conveyed the message from Tehran to Washington then? It seems Turkey took on this important task this time. 

Sources within the Turkish foreign ministry confirmed to LBCI that Ankara spoke with both parties before the attack, relaying messages as a mediator to ensure proportional reactions.

So, what is the reason behind the controversy then? 

Why did Washington sources deny being informed via Reuters, only for Tehran to later claim through leaks to the media that they had communicated with Washington again through Turkey after the strike?

The reason for this controversy is not clear yet, but another question arises: Regardless of whether Washington was informed or not, why would Tehran, essentially an adversary, inform them of its plan to strike?

Although it might seem odd in everyday thinking, this kind of behavior is quite common in the world of politics and diplomacy.

LBCI spoke with diplomats who explained that Iran informing the United States of its intention to respond to Israel stems from its reluctance to escalate the conflict. 

Iran conveyed the message as a "gesture of goodwill," indicating that its response aims to "save face" and not ignite a war in the region.

No matter how significant the disputes between nations, their interests dictate that the back doors of diplomacy remain open to secure communication between adversaries.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Iran

Strike

Attack

Middle East crisis: Israel explores response options to Iranian attack amid US pressure
China's Green Energy Boom: The US Faces a Tough Competition
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-27

Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

