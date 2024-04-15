Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuckerian



Did Iran inform the United States in advance of its strike on Israel or not? This is the debate being discussed by the Reuters agency.



The agency cited US officials saying that Iran did not convey any information in this regard, meaning they intended to "cause significant damage."



The US denied the matter through Reuters, and at the same time, Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan confirmed that they had been informed about the strike. This was also announced by the Iranian Foreign Minister.



To settle the debate, the current question is: Who conveyed the message from Tehran to Washington then? It seems Turkey took on this important task this time.



Sources within the Turkish foreign ministry confirmed to LBCI that Ankara spoke with both parties before the attack, relaying messages as a mediator to ensure proportional reactions.



So, what is the reason behind the controversy then?



Why did Washington sources deny being informed via Reuters, only for Tehran to later claim through leaks to the media that they had communicated with Washington again through Turkey after the strike?



The reason for this controversy is not clear yet, but another question arises: Regardless of whether Washington was informed or not, why would Tehran, essentially an adversary, inform them of its plan to strike?



Although it might seem odd in everyday thinking, this kind of behavior is quite common in the world of politics and diplomacy.



LBCI spoke with diplomats who explained that Iran informing the United States of its intention to respond to Israel stems from its reluctance to escalate the conflict.



Iran conveyed the message as a "gesture of goodwill," indicating that its response aims to "save face" and not ignite a war in the region.



No matter how significant the disputes between nations, their interests dictate that the back doors of diplomacy remain open to secure communication between adversaries.