President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support

Lebanon News
15-05-2025 | 09:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support

President Joseph Aoun received the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Kuwait at the Baabda Presidential Palace on Thursday afternoon. 

He congratulated Aoun on his election and briefed him on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) role, which includes 15 independent states represented at the United Nations and holds significant political weight during General Assembly deliberations.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of Lebanon engaging with this group, particularly when addressing issues of national interest at the U.N. and on the broader international stage. 

He also noted that Antigua and Barbuda is home to a Lebanese community of around 700 people.
President Aoun thanked the Ambassador for his support and for offering the backing of the country he represents in regional and international forums.

Lebanon News

receives

Antigua

Barbuda

Ambassador,

discusses

support

LBCI Next
Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released
Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Lebanon's President Aoun discusses upcoming UAE visit with Lebanese Ambassador Fouad Dandan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

President Aoun discusses strengthening Lebanon-Poland relations with Polish Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-10

President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Lebanon's Sports Minister arrives in Morocco for Youth and Sports Ministers of Francophone Countries conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Inmates stage protest inside prison as Parliament considers amnesty bill

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Trump heads to UAE as it hopes to advance AI ambitions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Lebanon's Sports Minister arrives in Morocco for Youth and Sports Ministers of Francophone Countries conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-12

Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Tripoli district 2025 municipal election results released

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Israeli gunfire hits perimeter of UN peacekeeping post in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Parliament passes law to toughen penalties for celebratory gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Israel strikes car on Arnoun–Yohmor al-Shaqif Road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14

Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More