President Aoun receives Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, discusses UN support

President Joseph Aoun received the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Kuwait at the Baabda Presidential Palace on Thursday afternoon.



He congratulated Aoun on his election and briefed him on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) role, which includes 15 independent states represented at the United Nations and holds significant political weight during General Assembly deliberations.



The ambassador highlighted the importance of Lebanon engaging with this group, particularly when addressing issues of national interest at the U.N. and on the broader international stage.



He also noted that Antigua and Barbuda is home to a Lebanese community of around 700 people.

President Aoun thanked the Ambassador for his support and for offering the backing of the country he represents in regional and international forums.