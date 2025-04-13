US envoy to Kyiv says Russia attack 'crosses any line of decency'

The U.S. special envoy to Ukraine said Sunday that an attack by Russian forces on "civilian targets" in the northeastern city of Sumy "crosses any line of decency."



"As a former military leader, I understand targeting, and this is wrong," retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg posted on X, adding that "there are scores of civilian dead and wounded."



Kellogg was acting as a national security advisor during the first term of U.S. President Donald Trump.



AFP