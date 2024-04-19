News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Refugee crisis at sea: Syrian refugee boats from Lebanon denied entry to Cypriot waters
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The perilous journeys of death have resumed between the shores of Tripoli and Cyprus, but this time, Cypriot authorities have prevented refugee boats from Lebanon from entering their territorial waters for the first time.
Here is the security narrative obtained by LBCI detailing what happened on Wednesday.
Lebanon's navy received information indicating that Cypriot forces were surrounding three boats carrying refugees in the shared waters between the two countries, intending to block their entry into Cypriot territorial waters based on maritime law.
Consequently, Lebanese army boats escorted the three vessels back to the port of Tripoli just as they had approached the Lebanese shore.
According to sources from the General Directorate of General Security, the boats carried 224 individuals of different nationalities, including 219 Syrians, one Palestinian refugee in Lebanon, one Palestinian refugee in Syria, as well as a Sudanese and two Bangladeshis.
Upon arrival at the port of Tripoli, the Lebanese Army and General Security took charge of guarding these individuals. Through the efforts of General Director Major General Elias Al-Baysari, they received medical and food assistance from the Lebanese Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
A team from UNHCR also attended the port, verifying the identification documents of the returnees. It was revealed that out of the 224 individuals, 117 were registered with UNHCR and were subsequently released.
Forty-three individuals, including 16 minors, were referred to the General Security's investigation and procedures department. The remaining 64 individuals entered Lebanon clandestinely.
Hence, based on a decision by the Supreme Defense Council issued in 2019, the Lebanese General Security transferred them to the northern border with Syria and handed them over to Syrian authorities.
Hours before these three boats, security sources following LBCI reported that a fourth boat had returned from the shared waters to the port of Tripoli without the army's knowledge. It was carrying approximately 300 people, with the Army subsequently detaining about 50 of them.
Therefore, the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is escalating from danger to greater peril.
While UNHCR has provided Lebanon with data on registered refugees, totaling 1,482,000 individuals, according to sources from the General Directorate of General Security, the data received in January 2024 is disorganized.
It lacks information on the refugees' entry into Lebanon, the date of their asylum application, or even the date of their acceptance by the UNHCR. These are crucial pieces of information needed for Lebanon to address this crisis effectively.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Refugee
Crisis
Sea
Syrian
Boats
Lebanon
Entry
Cyprus
Waters
Next
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-15
Refugee file in focus: Cyprus joins Lebanon in refugee crisis efforts ahead of Brussels Conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
US vetoes UN resolution: Will Palestine eventually attain the right of full UN membership?
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
US vetoes UN resolution: Will Palestine eventually attain the right of full UN membership?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Israeli response to Iranian attack: Strikes on Isfahan airbase
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-18
Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Gaza's death toll rises to 33,899 since start of Oct. 7 war
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
00:06
Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
Middle East News
00:06
Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, ABC News reports
2
World News
08:36
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
World News
08:36
Polish Airline cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
3
Middle East News
01:45
Israeli airstrikes target military site in southern Syria
Middle East News
01:45
Israeli airstrikes target military site in southern Syria
4
Middle East News
00:21
No missile attack against Iran, Reuters source says
Middle East News
00:21
No missile attack against Iran, Reuters source says
5
Middle East News
02:56
Iranian official: There is no plan for an immediate response to Israel
Middle East News
02:56
Iranian official: There is no plan for an immediate response to Israel
6
Lebanon News
05:21
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
Lebanon News
05:21
MEA adjusts Dubai flight schedule amidst storm recovery
7
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli army refuses to comment on reports of explosions in Iran and strikes in Syria
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More