News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22 | 12:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Officials at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have characterized Lebanon's situation as unprecedented in the history of the fund.
Two years have passed since the initial agreement was signed, yet no reform steps have led to a final deal.
However, the IMF has initiated a positive gesture towards the Banque du Liban (BDL).
Officials at the IMF informed the acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri that they will fund what is known as a Safeguard Assessment process at the BDL.
This process aims to develop and modernize the operations of the BDL by enhancing governance, accounting mechanisms, and risk management. This initiative seeks to strengthen oversight of commercial banks and allow a serious evaluation of their operations.
The Safeguard Assessment ensures that the BDL is prepared to align with the final agreement with the IMF.
Sources within BDL stated that this step is part of reaching a final agreement with the IMF.
Undertaking this process now and completing it will position the BDL to manage monetary and banking policy according to the requirements of the final agreement from the moment it is signed.
Additionally, a delegation from the IMF will visit Lebanon to monitor this step.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Unprecedented
Situation
Lebanon
IMF
Deal
BDL
Modernization
Next
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18
Economic crisis: IMF awaits Lebanon's reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-22
EU commissioner to Cyprus: EU migrant deal with Lebanon is possible
Lebanon News
2024-03-22
EU commissioner to Cyprus: EU migrant deal with Lebanon is possible
0
Middle East News
2024-03-20
Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh
Middle East News
2024-03-20
Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Iraqi-Turkish relations: Key topics in Erdogan's meeting with Al Sudani
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Iraqi-Turkish relations: Key topics in Erdogan's meeting with Al Sudani
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
US military bases: Examining America's military footprint in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Shadowy strikes: Unclaimed attacks add complexity to Iran-Israel confrontation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-17
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
Lebanon News
2024-03-17
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
3
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
5
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
6
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
8
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More