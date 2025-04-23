Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

Lebanon News
23-04-2025 | 03:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

During a reception held at the Lebanese Embassy in Washington to mark Lebanon's participation in the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber reaffirmed the government's commitment to reform.

Speaking in the presence of U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, Jaber said, "Each of us, in our respective ministries, is working tirelessly under the guidance of the president and prime minister to advance the reform process. I want to emphasize that we are not implementing these reforms to please the IMF or any external party. We are doing them because we urgently need them—for our people, our country's future, and to build a better Lebanon, a Lebanon to which your children and mine can return and find hope and opportunity."

Jaber went on to say that Lebanon has lost valuable time over the years, describing the mismanagement of past decades as almost beyond belief. "How could a country like Lebanon, rich in talent and bright minds, have reached this point?" he asked. "Spending millions of dollars for just a few hours of electricity daily is unacceptable."

He emphasized that the current government is committed to a bold and ambitious reform agenda. "Structural reform isn't just about replacing individuals or reshuffling positions—it's about overhauling how the state operates and making real, lasting changes to governance. Fortunately, we now have several laws that allow us to move forward with this transformation."

He also highlighted new efforts to promote transparency and merit-based hiring, "The government has introduced clear, open processes for selecting qualified candidates to lead public institutions, and we've seen strong interest from local and expatriate Lebanese. For instance, OMSAR received more than 650 applications for positions at the Council for Development and Reconstruction, many of them from diaspora members."

He added, "The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority also announced five vacancies and received 525 applications. We are working to select the most qualified candidates because we're committed to putting the right people in the right roles."

He noted that under normal circumstances, priorities are typically addressed in order—first, second, third. “But today, our agenda is horizontal: everything is a priority,” he said. “We must negotiate with Eurobond holders, find a resolution to the banking and depositor crisis, and engage seriously with international institutions on all reform fronts.”
He stressed that the delegation did not come to Washington for funding. “While financial support may follow once reforms are implemented, our main goal is to rebuild trust—trust between Lebanon and the international community, as well as with our Arab partners,'' Jaber stated.

He emphasized, ''We are negotiating with the IMF not out of sentiment or admiration, but because it represents a critical gateway to restoring confidence. We want to show the world—and anyone considering investing in or helping rebuild Lebanon—that we are serious and moving quickly in the right direction.”

Lebanon News

Yassine Jaber

IMF

World Bank

Meetings

Washington

LBCI Next
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber says government committed to reforms, aims to appoint new Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-21

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:09

Indian Philosopher Tagore's bust sculpture arrives in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

Zelensky says wants to meet Trump at pope's funeral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Maronite Patriarch undergoes surgery after Easter Mass fall

LBCI
World News
2025-01-09

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Injuries reported in Israeli strike on vehicle and motorcycle on Hanniyeh–Qlaileh road in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Hanniyeh in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

LBCI
Sports News
10:18

Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More