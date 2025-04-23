Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

During a reception held at the Lebanese Embassy in Washington to mark Lebanon's participation in the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber reaffirmed the government's commitment to reform.



Speaking in the presence of U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, Jaber said, "Each of us, in our respective ministries, is working tirelessly under the guidance of the president and prime minister to advance the reform process. I want to emphasize that we are not implementing these reforms to please the IMF or any external party. We are doing them because we urgently need them—for our people, our country's future, and to build a better Lebanon, a Lebanon to which your children and mine can return and find hope and opportunity."



Jaber went on to say that Lebanon has lost valuable time over the years, describing the mismanagement of past decades as almost beyond belief. "How could a country like Lebanon, rich in talent and bright minds, have reached this point?" he asked. "Spending millions of dollars for just a few hours of electricity daily is unacceptable."



He emphasized that the current government is committed to a bold and ambitious reform agenda. "Structural reform isn't just about replacing individuals or reshuffling positions—it's about overhauling how the state operates and making real, lasting changes to governance. Fortunately, we now have several laws that allow us to move forward with this transformation."



He also highlighted new efforts to promote transparency and merit-based hiring, "The government has introduced clear, open processes for selecting qualified candidates to lead public institutions, and we've seen strong interest from local and expatriate Lebanese. For instance, OMSAR received more than 650 applications for positions at the Council for Development and Reconstruction, many of them from diaspora members."



He added, "The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority also announced five vacancies and received 525 applications. We are working to select the most qualified candidates because we're committed to putting the right people in the right roles."



He noted that under normal circumstances, priorities are typically addressed in order—first, second, third. “But today, our agenda is horizontal: everything is a priority,” he said. “We must negotiate with Eurobond holders, find a resolution to the banking and depositor crisis, and engage seriously with international institutions on all reform fronts.”

He stressed that the delegation did not come to Washington for funding. “While financial support may follow once reforms are implemented, our main goal is to rebuild trust—trust between Lebanon and the international community, as well as with our Arab partners,'' Jaber stated.



He emphasized, ''We are negotiating with the IMF not out of sentiment or admiration, but because it represents a critical gateway to restoring confidence. We want to show the world—and anyone considering investing in or helping rebuild Lebanon—that we are serious and moving quickly in the right direction.”