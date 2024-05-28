News
The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence
A report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Education is one of Lebanon's most potent weapons in maintaining its distinguished status, once earning it the title of "University of the Arabs." Despite global declines in educational standards, particularly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lebanon's concurrent economic crisis, higher education in the country continues to offer hope for restoring its educational sector to its former glory.
The American University of Beirut (AUB) serves as a beacon of this resilience. The institution has reported an increase in student enrollment this year. It’s true that, like other universities, AUB faced significant losses in recent years, losing 35% of its professors, 39% of its doctors, and 28% of its overall staff. However, the university did not succumb to these challenges. Instead, it secured financial aid to support its students, developed a recovery plan, and maintained its educational standards.
AUB is just one example of how Lebanon's private sector knows how to manage, plan, and implement strategies not only to preserve its reputation but also to secure the future of the nation.
News Bulletin Reports
Education
Lebanon
Universities
AUB
