Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation

A report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



When former Israeli diplomat to the United Nations in Geneva, Ronny Leshno-Yaar, tells the Wall Street Journal that "Israel has become more isolated and the pressure is increasing," it is a clear indication that Israel's image has shifted significantly in international forums. The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 was not the only blow Tel Aviv has faced; it has been followed by a series of diplomatic setbacks from various fronts. Here are the key developments:



1- South Africa's Legal Action: In January, South Africa filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in its war on Gaza.



2- UN General Assembly Decision: On May 10, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution affirming Palestine's right to full membership in the international organization, sparking significant outrage in Israel.



3- International Criminal Court (ICC) Investigation: On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced plans to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges including "starvation," "premeditated murder," and "genocide." Notably, France and Germany expressed support for the ICC's decisions.



4- Recognition of Palestine: In a major blow to the Israeli government, Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognized the State of Palestine.



5- International Court of Justice (ICJ) Order: On May 24, the ICJ issued an order calling for Israel to immediately halt its military actions and any other operations in Rafah.

Are these diplomatic blows merely symbolic gestures, or do they serve as additional political tools to pressure Israel?



The importance of these decisions lies in their potential to escalate the pressure on Israel from The Hague to New York, with the possibility of the ICJ's order being referred to the UN Security Council. Israel is likely counting on a US veto to block any binding resolutions.

Even though immediate accountability may not be forthcoming, especially in the near future, Israel's diverse battles are noteworthy. These include:

• An expanding military conflict.

• Increasing international and legal scrutiny.

• Restrictions on arms supplies, leading to strained relations with the United States.

• A shifting global public sentiment, particularly among the youth, evident in university movements, popular protests, and even international music events.