News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-29 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel Faces Increasing International Isolation
A report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
When former Israeli diplomat to the United Nations in Geneva, Ronny Leshno-Yaar, tells the Wall Street Journal that "Israel has become more isolated and the pressure is increasing," it is a clear indication that Israel's image has shifted significantly in international forums. The surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 was not the only blow Tel Aviv has faced; it has been followed by a series of diplomatic setbacks from various fronts. Here are the key developments:
1-
South Africa's Legal Action: In January, South Africa filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in its war on Gaza.
2-
UN General Assembly Decision: On May 10, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution affirming Palestine's right to full membership in the international organization, sparking significant outrage in Israel.
3-
International Criminal Court (ICC) Investigation: On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced plans to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges including "starvation," "premeditated murder," and "genocide." Notably, France and Germany expressed support for the ICC's decisions.
4-
Recognition of Palestine: In a major blow to the Israeli government, Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognized the State of Palestine.
5-
International Court of Justice (ICJ) Order: On May 24, the ICJ issued an order calling for Israel to immediately halt its military actions and any other operations in Rafah.
Are these diplomatic blows merely symbolic gestures, or do they serve as additional political tools to pressure Israel?
The importance of these decisions lies in their potential to escalate the pressure on Israel from The Hague to New York, with the possibility of the ICJ's order being referred to the UN Security Council. Israel is likely counting on a US veto to block any binding resolutions.
Even though immediate accountability may not be forthcoming, especially in the near future, Israel's diverse battles are noteworthy. These include:
•
An expanding military conflict.
•
Increasing international and legal scrutiny.
•
Restrictions on arms supplies, leading to strained relations with the United States.
•
A shifting global public sentiment, particularly among the youth, evident in university movements, popular protests, and even international music events.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Rafah
Israel
Gaza
Next
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:43
Israel: Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:43
Israel: Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Gaza Health Ministry: 45 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee tents in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Death toll from Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee center rises to 40, Gaza's Civil Defense reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Death toll from Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee center rises to 40, Gaza's Civil Defense reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Internal and External Struggles: Israel's Seven-Month War in Gaza Continues
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
No Progress on Lebanon's Presidential Election Despite French Mediation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
Armenian Independence Day Marred by Political Protests
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28
Armenian Independence Day Marred by Political Protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25
G7 to call on Israel to maintain ties with Palestinian banks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-25
G7 to call on Israel to maintain ties with Palestinian banks
0
World News
2024-04-24
North Korean officials visit Iran in a rare public trip
World News
2024-04-24
North Korean officials visit Iran in a rare public trip
0
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-25
Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-05-25
Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:20
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:20
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:31
The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor
3
Lebanon News
09:39
UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue
Lebanon News
09:39
UNIFIL: Political and diplomatic solution is the only way to resolve the issue
4
Lebanon News
04:46
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
04:46
French envoy Le Drian meets Lebanese leaders, no progress on presidential issue
5
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
Lebanon News
09:56
Gemayel after meeting Le Drian: We requested two guarantees, Kataeb insists on electing a President as soon as possible
6
Middle East News
06:28
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
Middle East News
06:28
Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports
7
Lebanon News
04:23
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
Lebanon News
04:23
Michel Douaihy to LBCI: Le Drian to continue Quintet Committee's work, dialogue deemed unconstitutional
8
World News
00:16
Algeria proposes UNSC action to 'stop killing in Rafah'
World News
00:16
Algeria proposes UNSC action to 'stop killing in Rafah'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More