News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decisively addressed the ongoing debate in Israel following US President Joe Biden's announcement of a proposed prisoner exchange deal, which was presented as an Israeli initiative.
In a meeting with the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Netanyahu stated he would not accept ending the war as part of the prisoner exchange deal, highlighting a significant gap between Biden's proposal and what Israel had agreed upon.
Netanyahu, after convincing ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich not to withdraw from the government, emphasized to the committee that Israel retains the right to resume the war after the first phase of the deal.
His remarks come at a time when it was revealed that Israel, according to the proposal, agrees to extend negotiations beyond the initial six-week period to secure a permanent ceasefire.
On the ground in Gaza, the Israeli military has intensified its operations, racing against diplomatic efforts to secure a swift response from both Hamas and Israel regarding the proposal.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been in phone discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet member Benny Gantz, aiming to secure Israeli approval as a last chance to ensure the release of all hostages and achieve lasting calm along Israel's border with Lebanon, facilitating the return of displaced residents.
Meanwhile, in northern Israel, wildfires have ravaged over 10,000 dunams, overcoming Israeli military efforts to downplay the severity of the situation.
The damage, exacerbated by the crash of a drone from Lebanon in Nahariyya, ten kilometers deep into Israeli territory, forced the military to raise the alert level from the nearest town to the border up to Haifa, including the northern oil refineries which Tel Aviv fears could be Hezbollah's next target.
During this time, data from the Alma Center in the north revealed that Hezbollah has doubled its drone and rocket launches in the past month.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Netanyahu
Biden
Deal
Proposal
Israel
US
Next
Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48
Israeli army: Interception of ground-to-ground missile launched from Red Sea
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48
Israeli army: Interception of ground-to-ground missile launched from Red Sea
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
2
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
5
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
6
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media
8
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More