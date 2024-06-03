Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon and Syria have numerous shared concerns that necessitate enhanced communication between the two nations, one of the most pressing being their shared water resources.



The management of these resources is governed by two agreements signed by Lebanon and Syria in 1994 and 2002, both registered with the United Nations. These agreements established a technical committee to oversee the sector.



However, the committee has not convened at the member level since 2018 during the tenure of former Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil, and it has not met at the ministerial level since 2003 under former Lebanese Energy Minister Ayoub Hmayed.



After a 21-year hiatus, the committee is set to meet at the ministerial level as Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayyad visits Syria, following a meeting with Syrian Minister of Water Resources Hussein Makhlouf.



What are the shared water areas? How do the two countries benefit from them? What are the outstanding points that the two sides are seeking to find solutions for?



1. The Great Southern River originates from Ain El-Safa in Lebanon, the Great Southern River, and flows through Lebanese and Syrian territories along the northern Lebanese border reaching the sea at the Lebanese village of Arida.



The river provides 150 million cubic meters of water annually, with Syria receiving 60% and Lebanon 40%. Lebanon's share is used primarily for irrigation through canals and wells, as the joint dam project between the two countries has stalled due to a lack of funding.



One major issue is the annual flooding of the river on the Lebanese side, affecting villages such as Bqaiaa, Wadi Khaled, Al-Sammaqa, and Hekr El Dahri. This flooding is partly caused by Syria's construction of a large embankment to prevent floods and protect Syrian territories.



In response, the Lebanese Energy Ministry has allocated LBP 1,000 billion from its budget to build an embankment of equal height on the Lebanese side.



2. The Orontes River, stretching 571 kilometers, originates from the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, flows 20 kilometers through Lebanese territory, and then extends 450 kilometers through Syria reaching the Gulf of Iskenderun in Turkey. The river generates 400 million cubic meters of water, with Lebanon's share estimated at 80 million cubic meters.



However, Lebanon does not fully utilize its share due to the failure to operate a dam near the river. The first dam, built in 2005, was destroyed during the 2006 July War. Plans for a second dam to generate electricity are still in the early stages.



A persistent issue between the two countries is Syria's complaints about sewage discharge from Hermel into the river, due to the lack of a sewage network in the area.



Lebanon is seeking loans from the Arab Fund and the Italian Protocol loan to address this problem, but progress is slow due to Lebanon's delays in making payments to these funds.



These long-standing issues require renewed efforts and collaboration.



Will Minister Fayyad's efforts overcome these challenges by revitalizing communication and cooperation between Lebanon and Syria?