News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanese-Syrian cooperation: Shared water resources problems
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon and Syria have numerous shared concerns that necessitate enhanced communication between the two nations, one of the most pressing being their shared water resources.
The management of these resources is governed by two agreements signed by Lebanon and Syria in 1994 and 2002, both registered with the United Nations. These agreements established a technical committee to oversee the sector.
However, the committee has not convened at the member level since 2018 during the tenure of former Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil, and it has not met at the ministerial level since 2003 under former Lebanese Energy Minister Ayoub Hmayed.
After a 21-year hiatus, the committee is set to meet at the ministerial level as Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayyad visits Syria, following a meeting with Syrian Minister of Water Resources Hussein Makhlouf.
What are the shared water areas? How do the two countries benefit from them? What are the outstanding points that the two sides are seeking to find solutions for?
1. The Great Southern River originates from Ain El-Safa in Lebanon, the Great Southern River, and flows through Lebanese and Syrian territories along the northern Lebanese border reaching the sea at the Lebanese village of Arida.
The river provides 150 million cubic meters of water annually, with Syria receiving 60% and Lebanon 40%. Lebanon's share is used primarily for irrigation through canals and wells, as the joint dam project between the two countries has stalled due to a lack of funding.
One major issue is the annual flooding of the river on the Lebanese side, affecting villages such as Bqaiaa, Wadi Khaled, Al-Sammaqa, and Hekr El Dahri. This flooding is partly caused by Syria's construction of a large embankment to prevent floods and protect Syrian territories.
In response, the Lebanese Energy Ministry has allocated LBP 1,000 billion from its budget to build an embankment of equal height on the Lebanese side.
2. The Orontes River, stretching 571 kilometers, originates from the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, flows 20 kilometers through Lebanese territory, and then extends 450 kilometers through Syria reaching the Gulf of Iskenderun in Turkey. The river generates 400 million cubic meters of water, with Lebanon's share estimated at 80 million cubic meters.
However, Lebanon does not fully utilize its share due to the failure to operate a dam near the river. The first dam, built in 2005, was destroyed during the 2006 July War. Plans for a second dam to generate electricity are still in the early stages.
A persistent issue between the two countries is Syria's complaints about sewage discharge from Hermel into the river, due to the lack of a sewage network in the area.
Lebanon is seeking loans from the Arab Fund and the Italian Protocol loan to address this problem, but progress is slow due to Lebanon's delays in making payments to these funds.
These long-standing issues require renewed efforts and collaboration.
Will Minister Fayyad's efforts overcome these challenges by revitalizing communication and cooperation between Lebanon and Syria?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanese
Syrian
Cooperation
Shared
Water
Resources
Problems
Next
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Lebanon News
2024-05-15
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Iran’s diplomatic continuity: Bagheri affirms support for resistance in Beirut visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hezbollah threats in the north: Israeli schools' uncertain school year
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Gaza war persists: Netanyahu dismisses Biden's deal proposal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48
Israeli army: Interception of ground-to-ground missile launched from Red Sea
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48
Israeli army: Interception of ground-to-ground missile launched from Red Sea
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
2023-07-25
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
0
Lebanon News
13:45
Iran's Acting FM reports: Normalization with Israel is a failed plan for the region
Lebanon News
13:45
Iran's Acting FM reports: Normalization with Israel is a failed plan for the region
0
Lebanon News
14:59
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
Lebanon News
14:59
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
2
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
3
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
5
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
6
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20
Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed: Israeli media
8
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More