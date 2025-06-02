Trump 'open' to meeting Putin, Zelensky in Turkey: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to an invitation by his Turkish counterpart to hold three-way peace talks in Turkey with the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, the White House said Monday.



"The president has said he's open to it if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to come to the table together," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal.





AFP