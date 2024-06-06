A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine





While the Families of Hostages Forum and the Israeli public intensified protests to pressure the government to accept the proposed hostages exchange deal and end the war in Gaza, the disagreement within the war cabinet deepens, linked to announcing a unified stance on the proposal.



Similar to the southern front, the northern front also faces a dilemma in deciding on the war with Lebanon. Some link it to the conclusion of the Rafah operation in about a month, while others warn of the army's inability to wage war with Hezbollah.



Following the Hurfeish operation, which resulted in the death of a soldier and the injury of ten others due to the fall of two drones launched by Hezbollah, the security agencies have placed Hezbollah's drones at the top of their research agenda. These drones now pose the greatest challenge due to their difficulty to detect and their precise targeting.

Although reports indicate the army's inability to fight on two fronts, a security report warned of the danger of a third front erupting in the West Bank, which is no less dangerous than Gaza and Lebanon.



Reports express Israeli anger as a result, especially with the 58th anniversary of the June War approaching, during which the Israeli army defeated the armies of four Arab countries and settled the battle against them in six days. Meanwhile, it has been trying for eight months to win the war in Gaza, a battle fought by the fifth strongest army in the world against an armed organization.



Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts