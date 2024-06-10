War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation

2024-06-10 | 12:30
War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
The resignation of National Camp leader Benny Gantz and his party deputies, Gadi Eizenkot and Yechiel Tropper, from the governing coalition and the War Cabinet has placed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a tough position. 

Netanyahu now faces two potential scenarios; either dissolve the War Cabinet or replace Gantz and maintain the cabinet.

Dissolving the War Cabinet and transferring its decisions to the smaller security cabinet, where extremist ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich hold sway, could push Israel and the entire region closer to the brink of a broader war. 

On the other hand, keeping the cabinet and replacing Gantz with a figure like Gideon Sa'ar could open the door to a political battle led by Gantz and the opposition, which appears more likely to succeed.

Following Gantz's resignation, Ben Gvir stated that if Gantz had not been among the decision-makers, Israel would be in a different place today. This remark recalls a decision blocked by Gantz and Eizenkot, who opposed initiating a war with Lebanon at the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Supporting such a war today by Ben Gvir and Smotrich, if they enter the decision-making circle, comes with numerous warnings.

In response, efforts continue to counter what is being termed the "angels of destruction and sabotage," referring to Ben Gvir and Smotrich. 

Gantz is pushing for meetings with opposition party leaders, aiming to unite in calling for the government's dissolution and early elections. 

Meanwhile, reservists continue to object to ongoing combat, and families of hostages continue their protests.

As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares for new talks in Israel, external pressure on Netanyahu to finalize a prisoner deal is expected to rise. 

Several Israeli officials have indicated that Netanyahu will continue to focus on Gaza and, contrary to the desires of Ben Gvir and Smotrich, will seek a diplomatic solution with Lebanon to achieve his goals in Gaza and ensure the security of the northern front.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

War

Cabinet

Crisis

Netanyahu

Benny Gantz

Resignation

