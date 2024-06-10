News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
War Cabinet crisis: Netanyahu's next move after Gantz's resignation
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The resignation of National Camp leader Benny Gantz and his party deputies, Gadi Eizenkot and Yechiel Tropper, from the governing coalition and the War Cabinet has placed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a tough position.
Netanyahu now faces two potential scenarios; either dissolve the War Cabinet or replace Gantz and maintain the cabinet.
Dissolving the War Cabinet and transferring its decisions to the smaller security cabinet, where extremist ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich hold sway, could push Israel and the entire region closer to the brink of a broader war.
On the other hand, keeping the cabinet and replacing Gantz with a figure like Gideon Sa'ar could open the door to a political battle led by Gantz and the opposition, which appears more likely to succeed.
Following Gantz's resignation, Ben Gvir stated that if Gantz had not been among the decision-makers, Israel would be in a different place today. This remark recalls a decision blocked by Gantz and Eizenkot, who opposed initiating a war with Lebanon at the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
Supporting such a war today by Ben Gvir and Smotrich, if they enter the decision-making circle, comes with numerous warnings.
In response, efforts continue to counter what is being termed the "angels of destruction and sabotage," referring to Ben Gvir and Smotrich.
Gantz is pushing for meetings with opposition party leaders, aiming to unite in calling for the government's dissolution and early elections.
Meanwhile, reservists continue to object to ongoing combat, and families of hostages continue their protests.
As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares for new talks in Israel, external pressure on Netanyahu to finalize a prisoner deal is expected to rise.
Several Israeli officials have indicated that Netanyahu will continue to focus on Gaza and, contrary to the desires of Ben Gvir and Smotrich, will seek a diplomatic solution with Lebanon to achieve his goals in Gaza and ensure the security of the northern front.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War
Cabinet
Crisis
Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Resignation
Next
Macron's high-stakes gamble: Parliament dissolved after far-right's leading victory
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Netanyahu says eliminating Hamas is part of the agreed Gaza Plan in the War Cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03
Netanyahu says eliminating Hamas is part of the agreed Gaza Plan in the War Cabinet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20
Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Macron's high-stakes gamble: Parliament dissolved after far-right's leading victory
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Macron's high-stakes gamble: Parliament dissolved after far-right's leading victory
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09
Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:37
UN halts aid delivery to Gaza via US pier
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
Wael Abou Faour Discusses Roadmap for Lebanese Presidential Election Consultations
0
Middle East News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Middle East News
2024-06-04
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:47
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
09:44
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military site in Golan Heights
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu
4
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
Middle East News
00:14
US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty
5
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
World News
00:55
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
6
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
World News
10:45
UN Security Council to vote on Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan on Monday
7
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
Sports News
12:36
Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:03
Hamas leader urges US to pressure Israel to end war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More