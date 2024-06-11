News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-11 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy
A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Let's go back about 15 years. At that time, the EU economy was the top competitor to the US. But look at how it lost the competition and is now much smaller in comparison. Over these 15 years, the EU economy grew only 21%, compared to 72% for the US. Meanwhile, China has soared with a 290% growth!
If Europe continues with this slow growth, it could lose its position as a leading economic power, resulting in a decline in Europeans' living standards, job opportunities, and development.
So, what’s the problem with the EU?
-
First, the weak production capacity, which is a growth engine. The aging continent suffers from high aging rates and a decreasing number of working-age people. Even those of working age prefer shorter working hours, which impacts productivity.
-
COVID-19 and the Russian war on Ukraine have made things worse. They have led to record-high prices and inflation levels in the EU since the 1980s. Energy and transportation costs have increased as Europe is forced to turn to more expensive alternatives to Russian gas, its main source. The result: living difficulties and hesitation among citizens to spend their money, leading to decreased consumption and the closure of some factories.
-
Not a single one of the top 10 tech companies in the world is European.
Europe is falling behind in the global innovation race in many areas, from batteries to artificial intelligence, solar panels, and semiconductors, which are growth drivers in the modern world.
Meanwhile, other countries like the US and China are heavily supporting these sectors. Europe, for instance, used to produce 44% of the world's semiconductors but now produces barely 9%. However, it still has ASML, a Dutch company that plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor manufacturing process.
-
The regulatory frameworks set by the EU have made it a hostage to bureaucracy and administrative routine, deterring new investments. The austerity policies adopted by EU governments after the 2008 global financial crisis led to reduced investments in infrastructure and other areas, hindering economic growth.
News Bulletin Reports
EU
Growth
Economy
Next
Blinken's Optimism: Netanyahu Backs Ceasefire Proposal as Israel Faces Dual Front Challenges
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-06
Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take 'firm decisions' to protect its economy
World News
2024-05-06
Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take 'firm decisions' to protect its economy
0
World News
10:05
World Bank states global growth stabilizing but below pre-pandemic levels
World News
10:05
World Bank states global growth stabilizing but below pre-pandemic levels
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:35
Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details: Official to Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:35
Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details: Official to Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Foreign hostages in Gaza: Pressure mounts on Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's Optimism: Netanyahu Backs Ceasefire Proposal as Israel Faces Dual Front Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's Optimism: Netanyahu Backs Ceasefire Proposal as Israel Faces Dual Front Challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-10
Analyzing the 2024 EU election outcomes: Far-right surge and its implications
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Hamas leader views European recognition of State of Palestine as result of Palestinian people's resistance
0
World News
2024-05-20
US National Security Advisor briefs Netanyahu on outcomes of his meetings with Saudi Crown Prince
World News
2024-05-20
US National Security Advisor briefs Netanyahu on outcomes of his meetings with Saudi Crown Prince
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy
0
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Iran's Armed Forces downplay role of Turkish drone in finding Raisi's crash site
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
01:05
Five killed, including three Hezbollah members, in Israeli strikes on Syrian-Lebanese border
2
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
3
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
6
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
7
Lebanon News
04:55
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
Lebanon News
04:55
Firas Hamdan to LBCI: We are against creating new constitutional heresies
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More