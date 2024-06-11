Decline of EU: Challenges and Slow Growth in Competitive Global Economy

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Let's go back about 15 years. At that time, the EU economy was the top competitor to the US. But look at how it lost the competition and is now much smaller in comparison. Over these 15 years, the EU economy grew only 21%, compared to 72% for the US. Meanwhile, China has soared with a 290% growth!



If Europe continues with this slow growth, it could lose its position as a leading economic power, resulting in a decline in Europeans' living standards, job opportunities, and development.



So, what’s the problem with the EU?



- First, the weak production capacity, which is a growth engine. The aging continent suffers from high aging rates and a decreasing number of working-age people. Even those of working age prefer shorter working hours, which impacts productivity.



- COVID-19 and the Russian war on Ukraine have made things worse. They have led to record-high prices and inflation levels in the EU since the 1980s. Energy and transportation costs have increased as Europe is forced to turn to more expensive alternatives to Russian gas, its main source. The result: living difficulties and hesitation among citizens to spend their money, leading to decreased consumption and the closure of some factories.





- Not a single one of the top 10 tech companies in the world is European.

Europe is falling behind in the global innovation race in many areas, from batteries to artificial intelligence, solar panels, and semiconductors, which are growth drivers in the modern world.

Meanwhile, other countries like the US and China are heavily supporting these sectors. Europe, for instance, used to produce 44% of the world's semiconductors but now produces barely 9%. However, it still has ASML, a Dutch company that plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor manufacturing process.





- The regulatory frameworks set by the EU have made it a hostage to bureaucracy and administrative routine, deterring new investments. The austerity policies adopted by EU governments after the 2008 global financial crisis led to reduced investments in infrastructure and other areas, hindering economic growth.