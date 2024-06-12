Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Hezbollah used two words in commemorating the martyr Talib Sami Abdallah, also known as Abou Talib, encapsulating his journey within the ranks of the resistance.



He was described as a "knight among the knights of resistance."



As a leader, the party mourned him as one of the highest-ranking leaders in the resistance they lost since the war. Perhaps even of higher rank than Wissam al-Tawil.



It is not surprising for the party to hold a central celebration in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where leaders are mourned, to grieve Abou Talib, even though he was a resident of the area.



It is also not surprising for Hamas to mourn him.



Abou Talib's journey in the resistance dates back to its beginnings, participating in several operations against Israel before and after the liberation in 2000, including the 1993 war, also known as the Seven-Day War.



His military work was not only limited to confronting Israel but also involved participating in the Bosnian War, where he was among the military trainers sent by the party to support the Bosnians.



His journey continued until the start of the war, as his military experience made him the leader of Hezbollah's Nasr Unit.



This unit oversees a wide range of the front extending from Bint Jbeil to the Shebaa Farms, responsible for the intense fighting on the front with Israel and targeting its border positions.



But in the end, Talib Abdallah's military journey ended with martyrdom along with three of his comrades in an Israeli strike targeting a house they were inside in the Jouaiyya area.



Similar operations have occurred in multiple instances, targeting field leaders within the party over recent months.



The Israeli army has released a video holding Talib Abdallah responsible for targeting the northern front from southeastern Lebanon.



Hezbollah insiders characterize this operation as a typical aspect of wartime circumstances.



Firstly, because party leaders have been present since day one in the field alongside their groups, so monitoring and targeting them is expected.



Secondly, the current response from Israel is anticipated given the developments on the front, the increased intensity of the party's operations, and the precision of its targets.



This is a course that Hezbollah has been ready for since the outset, opting to fight on the ground from open positions and establish bases in unoccupied houses designated by the Israeli side as operation centers.