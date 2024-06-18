Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements

2024-06-18 | 13:00
Vatican&#39;s Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements
Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements

A report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 


Although the visit of the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to Beirut has a special character due to his role in presiding over the annual Mass of the Order of Malta and overseeing its affairs, which are closely linked to the Holy See, it will also include several political and spiritual meetings over five days from Sunday to Thursday.

He will meet with Speaker Nabih Berri, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and other officials, as well as the heads of Christian churches. Parolin, who closely follows the Lebanese dossier, does not bring a specific initiative, as the Vatican typically does not involve itself in the details of Lebanese affairs despite being well-informed about many of them. Instead, the Vatican has a comprehensive view focused on preserving the Christian presence, Lebanese diversity, and interfaith interaction, emphasizing that this country holds significant importance for the Holy See and must be protected.

Parolin, the Vatican's second-in-command, always coordinates on the Lebanese file with Paris, stemming from their shared interest in it. For this purpose, he has met several times with the French presidential envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Emmanuel Bonne, the head of the diplomatic cell at the Élysée.

Diplomatic sources indicate that while the Vatican recognizes France's role in Lebanon, it also relies on US support to resolve crises. Cardinal Parolin has contacted the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, urging them to push the US administration and presidential candidates to give due importance to the Lebanese situation and the Christian presence in the Middle East, and to avoid any settlement at Lebanon's expense and its people.

The Vatican's concern for Lebanon's fate is not limited to the presidential vacuum but also extends to the deteriorating military situation in the south, highlighting the risk of losing this unique model that represents true peace to the world.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Vatican

Beirut

Lebanon

Parolin

