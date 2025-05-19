Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

News Bulletin Reports
19-05-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel&#39;s Gaza offensive complicates talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Despite intensive efforts and U.S. pressure to reach a revised hostage deal with Hamas, Israel’s launch of the “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in Gaza—and its warning to residents of Khan Younis to evacuate their homes—has further complicated the situation.

The updated proposal, presented by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly includes the release of ten hostages and the remains of others on the first day of the deal, in exchange for a two-month ceasefire. 

The truce would serve as a window for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire. However, Israel has so far refused to commit to refraining from resuming the war.

According to available information, Witkoff is leading the indirect negotiations with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on one side, and Hamas on the other. 

This time, the mediation is being conducted through Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, who played a key role in securing the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander last week.

Netanyahu has insisted that any talks on ending the war must be contingent on Hamas disarming and its leadership leaving Gaza—conditions the group has previously rejected.

Amid the ongoing escalation and diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting, Washington succeeded in pressuring Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

The Israeli cabinet approved the decision in a meeting that lasted until midnight on Monday, as Palestinians in the enclave approached famine conditions.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Offensive

Gaza

Khan Younis

US

Pressure

Talks

Hostages

Attacks

LBCI Next
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24

Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29

Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17

War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17

UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-26

Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More