Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Despite intensive efforts and U.S. pressure to reach a revised hostage deal with Hamas, Israel’s launch of the “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in Gaza—and its warning to residents of Khan Younis to evacuate their homes—has further complicated the situation.



The updated proposal, presented by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly includes the release of ten hostages and the remains of others on the first day of the deal, in exchange for a two-month ceasefire.



The truce would serve as a window for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire. However, Israel has so far refused to commit to refraining from resuming the war.



According to available information, Witkoff is leading the indirect negotiations with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on one side, and Hamas on the other.



This time, the mediation is being conducted through Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, who played a key role in securing the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander last week.



Netanyahu has insisted that any talks on ending the war must be contingent on Hamas disarming and its leadership leaving Gaza—conditions the group has previously rejected.



Amid the ongoing escalation and diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting, Washington succeeded in pressuring Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.



The Israeli cabinet approved the decision in a meeting that lasted until midnight on Monday, as Palestinians in the enclave approached famine conditions.