News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
News Bulletin Reports
19-05-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Despite US pressure for hostage deal, Israel's Gaza offensive complicates talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Despite intensive efforts and U.S. pressure to reach a revised hostage deal with Hamas, Israel’s launch of the “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” in Gaza—and its warning to residents of Khan Younis to evacuate their homes—has further complicated the situation.
The updated proposal, presented by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly includes the release of ten hostages and the remains of others on the first day of the deal, in exchange for a two-month ceasefire.
The truce would serve as a window for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire. However, Israel has so far refused to commit to refraining from resuming the war.
According to available information, Witkoff is leading the indirect negotiations with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on one side, and Hamas on the other.
This time, the mediation is being conducted through Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, who played a key role in securing the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander last week.
Netanyahu has insisted that any talks on ending the war must be contingent on Hamas disarming and its leadership leaving Gaza—conditions the group has previously rejected.
Amid the ongoing escalation and diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting, Washington succeeded in pressuring Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The Israeli cabinet approved the decision in a meeting that lasted until midnight on Monday, as Palestinians in the enclave approached famine conditions.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Offensive
Gaza
Khan Younis
US
Pressure
Talks
Hostages
Attacks
Next
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Israel prepares for large-scale Gaza offensive, ramps up pressure on Hamas — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
World News
2025-04-13
US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks
World News
2025-04-13
US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon: Palestinian President set to arrive in Beirut on May 21
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Donald Trump insists US to own Gaza, Jordan king pushes back
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
Lebanon's Energy Minister determined to establish a regulatory authority
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
4
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
5
Lebanon News
08:08
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
Lebanon News
08:08
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
6
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
Lebanon News
05:33
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
7
Lebanon News
12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
12:29
Rachaya and West Bekaa districts 2025 municipal election results published
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More