Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

2024-06-20 | 13:25
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change
2min
Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The global refugee crisis has reached unprecedented levels, with 117.5 million people displaced worldwide by the end of 2023, according to the latest report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This staggering figure represents 1.5% of the world's population.

Lebanon ranks second in the world for the number of refugees relative to its population, with one in every six people in the country being a refugee, as highlighted in the report.

The refugee crisis extends far beyond Lebanon. 

For instance, Africa is experiencing significant displacement, particularly in Sudan, where conflicts have forced over six million people to flee their homes. 

However, climate change exacerbates the crisis. 

The UNHCR notes that many forcibly displaced individuals have sought refuge in countries ill-equipped to handle large influxes of refugees, especially under the strains of climate change. 

In response, the UNHCR has outlined a strategic climate action plan for 2024-2030.

East Africa faces severe drought for the fourth consecutive year, severely impacting millions in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. This environmental disaster has driven thousands of families to urban areas, further straining local resources.

Europe remains a focal point of the crisis, with large numbers of migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa attempting perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea. 

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports an alarming increase in migrant deaths and disappearances in the Mediterranean, rising from 2,048 in 2021 to 2,411 in 2022 and over 3,000 by the end of 2023.

