Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21 | 13:10
2
min
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Cypriots remain divided between fear and indifference following a recent threat from Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Despite the unease, Cyprus continues to serve as a sanctuary for Lebanese and Israelis seeking safety.
Lebanese migration to Cyprus has been a recurring phenomenon, with approximately 60,000 Lebanese currently residing on the island. This number peaked at around 100,000 families during the 1980s.
The initial wave of migration occurred during the Ottoman era, followed by a significant increase after Lebanon's independence from France.
Subsequent waves were driven by the Lebanese Civil War and Israeli wars in Lebanon, culminating in the economic crisis of 2019. During this period, many Lebanese sought better investment opportunities and quality of life in Cyprus.
Since 2020, Lebanese investors have purchased approximately 30,000 apartments on the island. Many Lebanese businesspeople have also established Cyprus as an alternative base for their companies, significantly contributing to the local economy and cultural scene through strong ties with the local business community.
Similarly, Israelis have found refuge in Cyprus, particularly following the October 7 attacks. The island hosts a substantial number of Israeli-owned properties and businesses. Israelis view Cyprus as an ideal gateway for expanding their businesses across the Middle East and Mediterranean regions due to its strategic location and robust infrastructure.
Cyprus is keen on maintaining its stable and attractive environment for investments and development. The Cypriot government has repeatedly emphasized its desire to avoid involvement in regional conflicts. Given its history of division and conflict, Cyprus now prioritizes peace and stability, striving to uphold amicable relations with all neighboring countries.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Cyprus
Peace
Conflict
Refuge
Lebanese
Israelis
