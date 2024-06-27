Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Israeli military has prioritized the northern front after announcing the imminent conclusion of the Rafah operation, despite recent diplomatic efforts with Washington aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution between Lebanon and Israel.



Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi has been reviewing plans and scenarios for the northern region with the Northern Command.



Military units, including reserve forces, have been relocated from Gaza to the northern border and are undergoing intensive training to prepare for any potential escalation on the Lebanon border.



While the Israeli army awaits political instructions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preempted the return of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from Washington with a visit to the north, reaffirming the unity of the army in defending Israel, without specifically addressing the northern front.



Recent days have seen a reduction in hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border.



This de-escalation was discussed by Halevi and the military leadership, attributed by some security officials to the anticipation of the Rafah operation's end and a mutual lack of desire by Tel Aviv and Hezbollah to expand the conflict in a highly volatile area.



The situation on the northern front and the potential political settlement with Lebanon, reportedly agreed upon in Washington, will be central topics at the upcoming Cabinet meeting on Thursday, which will include Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.



Additionally, these talks will likely address recent disagreements between Gallant and Netanyahu regarding US military support to Israel, especially in light of revelations contradicting Netanyahu’s statements about a decrease in arms shipments.



Data revealed before Gallant's departure from Washington indicates that Israel has received $6.5 billion worth of arms from the US since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation. Current discussions with Washington involve a shipment that includes 1,800 precision bombs weighing 907 kilograms each, and 1,700 bombs weighing 226 kilograms each.



The United States has hesitated to transfer these munitions due to concerns that they could be used in densely populated areas in Gaza or Lebanon if Israel decides to initiate a war there.