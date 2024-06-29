Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29 | 12:50
High views
2min
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Traditionally, the votes were counted following the closure of polling stations at midnight on Friday-Saturday in the Iranian presidential elections.

As the results of the first round of the Iranian presidential elections became clear, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian emerged as the front-runner, securing 42% of the votes. 
 
Conservative candidate Saeed Jalili followed closely with 39%. Other candidates, conservative Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and conservative Mostafa Pourmohammadi, received 14% and 4% respectively.

Since no candidate achieved the required majority of over 50% to win outright in the first round, a runoff election will be held next Friday between the top two candidates, Pezeshkian and Jalili.

The first round was marked by a historically low voter turnout. Contrary to expectations, Ghalibaf received fewer votes, suggesting that the conservative electorate favored Jalili over him. 

Overall voter participation did not exceed 40%, according to the Ministry of Interior, despite calls from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for high voter turnout. This turnout rate is the lowest since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and even lower than the 48% turnout in the 2021 presidential election during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.

Analysts interpret this turnout as indicating that 60% of Iranians abstained from voting, including the so-called "grey" category—young voters and urban residents. The 40% who did participate were primarily from the rural base of the four candidates.

With the first round concluded, all eyes are now on the upcoming runoff. 

In a significant development, Ghalibaf has announced his support for Jalili, potentially consolidating conservative votes behind Jalili for the final round.

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
