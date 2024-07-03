News
Final Debate Highlights Sharp Divisions and Economic Concerns in Iranian Presidential Race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-03 | 12:55
Final Debate Highlights Sharp Divisions and Economic Concerns in Iranian Presidential Race
A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Interruptions, accusations, and a sharp tone: this is how the second and final debate between the Iranian presidential candidates, reformist Masoud Pezkeshian and conservative Saeed Jalili, can be described.
The economic issue was the most prominent topic in the last debate. Pezkeshian stated that no government in history has been able to grow and prosper within a cage, emphasizing the need to expand dialogue with other parties to lift sanctions on Iran in an attempt to aid the economy.
Jalili criticized this view, expressing regret that Pezkeshian described Iran as a cage despite its ability to interact with the world. He asserted that his opponent had not offered any solution to the sanctions, and that his only solution was to make more concessions. Jalili added that they must make the other side regret imposing economic sanctions.
After a heated Tuesday night of debates, Iran is preparing for a calm Thursday marked by electoral silence before the second round of elections on Friday.
The lowest voter turnout since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979, which was 40% in the first round, prompted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to address Iranians, stating that the second round is very important. Khamenei noted that those who love Islam, the Islamic Republic, and the country's progress should demonstrate this by participating in the elections, rejecting the notion that those who did not vote in the first round are against the system.
Given the significance of the turnout rate, it will be a focal point in the second round, in addition to the winner's name.
