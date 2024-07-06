Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



After a 12-year hiatus, the Arabs are returning to the skies over Syria. The Arab Civil Aviation Organization announced the resumption of flights over Syrian airspace, signaling a new beginning for Syria's relations with neighboring countries and the Arab world.



The suspension of flights over Syrian airspace dates back to 2012, following the escalation of the Syrian crisis and the outbreak of the war, which led to deterioration in the security situation in the country. This prompted many airlines to avoid Syrian airspace to ensure flight safety.



This return carries significant positive implications for aviation in the Arab region. Using Syrian airspace will help reduce flight times and fuel costs, enhancing the efficiency of air operations and benefiting both passengers and airlines.



According to analysts, this decision came as an Arab reward for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after his country was neutral in the Gaza war. The decision comes amid a new Arab openness to Syria after years of isolation, something Damascus has been seeking and has now achieved. Many Arab countries have reopened their embassies in Damascus and resumed flights to and from Syria.



Syria's return to membership in the Arab League in May 2023 was a decisive step towards reintegrating it into the Arab regional system, as several Arab countries strive to achieve stability in the region and end the Syrian crisis through political dialogue.

The resumption of flights is a crucial first step toward rebuilding economic and trade relations with Syria, opening new horizons for cooperation in the region.